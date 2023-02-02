Stephanie Torres vs AUM

Stephanie Torres was one of four Wolves to score double digits as UWG women's basketball team defeated Auburn Montgomery 81-75 to end a five-game losing streak.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Four scorers in double-figures helped lead UWG to a season-high scoring effort and a 81-75 victory over the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks on Wednesday night at The Coliseum.

West Georgia (8-13, 7-11 GSC) nearly had two scorers over 20 points as Aliyah Washington led all scorers with 19 and Stephanie Torres added 18. Katelyn Dunning and Peace Okeke had 14 and 11 respectively.

Trending Videos