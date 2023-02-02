Four scorers in double-figures helped lead UWG to a season-high scoring effort and a 81-75 victory over the Auburn Montgomery Warhawks on Wednesday night at The Coliseum.
West Georgia (8-13, 7-11 GSC) nearly had two scorers over 20 points as Aliyah Washington led all scorers with 19 and Stephanie Torres added 18. Katelyn Dunning and Peace Okeke had 14 and 11 respectively.
"Aliyah and Steph got us some big baskets when we really needed them," said head coach Joanna Reitz.
"Aliyah did such a great job playing within herself and she has the ability to takeover a game."
Okeke also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.
The first half featured two red-hot offenses combining for 77 first half points. West Georgia, who shot 50 percent from the field in the game's opening half, jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led the entire first half. AUM opened the second half on an 8-0 run and took their first lead of the game at 20-18 with 7:42 left in the second quarter.
AUM never trailed again in the first half and a Katelyn Dunning layup with 32 seconds left cut the halftime deficit to 41-36. The Kennesaw, Georgia native led the Wolves with eight first half points while Stephanie Torres and Aliyah Washington chipped in with seven each.
The Wolves and Warhawks both stayed hot in the second half, with AUM using a 62.5 percent field goal percentage in the third quarter to stretch their lead to double-figures with 2:32 left in the third.
In the final quarter, UWG's defense went to work, limiting the Warhawks to just 11 points on 5-of-17 from the field. Meanwhile, West Georgia's offense shot 52.9 percent from the field to get within one at 66-65 at the 6:46 mark.
But AUM made enough shots to maintain the lead until a three-pointer from Torres with 2:22 left gave UWG their first lead since the second quarter at 74-73.
The shot of the game came after the teams traded baskets, giving UWG a 76-75 lead. With 40 seconds remaining and the shot clock winding down, the Wolves were forced to put up a three-point attempt from Okeke. The shot banked in, giving UWG a four-point lead and one they were able to put away with Dunning at the charity stripe.
"We're ecstatic and exhausted," coach Reitz added. "I am proud of our team. That was not our best performance, but we just hung in there and took it one possession at a time and we did that down the stretch."
UWG's 48.5 field goal percentage was a season-high for the Wolves and UWG hit eight three-pointers, giving them three straight games with at least seven as a team.
Aniedi Nsentip just missed out on giving UWG a fifth double-digit scorer as she finished with nine. Calie Thrower was outstanding distributing the basketball as she had a team-high six assists.
UWG is on the road on Saturday, heading up Highway 27 to take on in-state rival Shorter.
