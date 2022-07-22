Four men's golf standouts were recently named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
Dylan Hopper, Blake Kollin, Rece Moore, and Oliwer Persson Toiminen earned the honor by achieving success on the course and in the classroom.
In order to receive the All-American Scholar honor, players must average less than 78.0 while playing at least 50 percent of the team's rounds and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.20.
Both Kollin and Moore also were All-American Scholars in 2021, and Moore earned the honor in 2020 as well. It was the first career academic honor for Persson Toiminen and Hopper who just completed their first seasons at UWG.
The men's golf team put together the highest cumulative team GPA in the entire department for the 2021-22 year.
