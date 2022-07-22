UWG Men's Golf Team

Four members of West Georgia's golf team were named All-American Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America. These were Dylan Hopper, Blake Kollin, Rece Moore, and Oliwer Persson Toiminen.

 Photo Credit UWG Athletics

Four men's golf standouts were recently named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Dylan Hopper, Blake Kollin, Rece Moore, and Oliwer Persson Toiminen earned the honor by achieving success on the course and in the classroom.

Trending Videos