Carroll County School System announced that four educators from Whitesburg Elementary have obtained their “Personalized Learning Endorsement” and are the first to hold this prestigious citation in the west Georgia region.
Earning the endorsement are Gifted Facilitator Laykin Toney, 4th grade teacher Casey Traylor, STEM Innovation Lab Specialist Kim Wilson and Principal Lindsey Long.
Personalized learning improves student outcomes, engagement, achievement, and overall well-being by focusing on each student’s strengths, needs, skills, and interests. The educators who earn the endorsement work hand in hand with the Georgia Department of Education to develop the skill set which enables them to provide customized learning experiences for each student.
Personalized learning is another way that Carroll County Schools provides premier learning experiences to positively change lives.
