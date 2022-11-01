Four Whitesburg Elementary Educators receive endorsements

Whitesburg Elementary School educators who recently earned the Personalized Learning Endorsement include (from left) Lindsey Long, Laykin Toney, Casey Traylor and Kim Wilson.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Carroll County School System announced that four educators from Whitesburg Elementary have obtained their “Personalized Learning Endorsement” and are the first to hold this prestigious citation in the west Georgia region.

Earning the endorsement are Gifted Facilitator Laykin Toney, 4th grade teacher Casey Traylor, STEM Innovation Lab Specialist Kim Wilson and Principal Lindsey Long.

