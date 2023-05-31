The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has taken four suspects into custody following a shooting that took place in Fairfield Plantation in Villa Rica on Monday night.
The incident occurred just before midnight on Monday May 29 at the intersection of North Gate Court and North Gate Drive and sent a 16 year old female to an Atlanta hospital and injured a 20 year old male.
Christopher Ryan Williams Jr. is the only name that has been released by the CCSO thus far. The other three suspects are juveniles whose identity is yet to be released. All four suspects have been charged with Aggravated Assault for the shooting.
CCSO is still investigating the incident and said that the ongoing investigation could possibly lead to even more arrests being made. Investigators are still conducting interviews to uncover the exact motive of the four suspects that have been charged.
