With region tournaments coming to a close, area softball teams are preparing for the Super-Regional round of the GHSA state playoffs.
The coverage area features four different teams entering the tournament as one seeds, as Bowdon, Central, Heard County and Villa Rica all won region titles this season. The number one seed of each four-team pod of the tournament will host all first-round games.
Additionally, one loss will not necessarily knock a team out of the initial bracket, as the GHSA has returned to a four-team, double-elimination format, with the winner of each four-team group advancing to the State Tournament held in Columbus, Ga.
BowdonThe Lady Red Devils (17-7, 4-0) enters as a one seed, and they are slated to face the fourth seed team out of region eight, Towns County (4-14, 4-6). Should they win this game, Bowdon would face the winner of Johnson County and Marion County.
Towns County earned just four wins on the season, three of which came in a three-game region series against a nearly-winless Georgia School for Innovation & Classics team, the other being a 6-3 win over Washington Wilkes.
BremenThe Lady Blue Devils (24-6, 10-4) ended the season as their region’s third-place seed, and they will face the two seed out of AAA region five, Carver Atlanta (7-3, 1-3). The first round will be held at Monroe Area High School, who is the one seed in the four-team pod. Should Bremen win, they would face the winner of Monroe Area and Lumpkin County.
According to Maxpreps, Carver has only played a total of ten games this season, one third the amount Bremen has played thus far. They finished behind Sandy Creek and just ahead of Cedar Grove in their region.
CarrolltonThe Lady Trojans (19-9, 4-3) ended with a three seed in their region behind Campbell and East Coweta. This sets them up to play the two seed out of region one, Lowndes (18-7-1, 9-2). The first round will be held at Parkview, the one seed in the pod.
Lowndes was beat out by Colquitt County for the top of their region, and they just finished up their regular season last week with a 7-0 win over Thomas County Central. If the Trojans win against Lowndes, they would play the winner of McEachern and Parkview.
CentralThe Lady Lions (22-5, 13-2) capped off another region title last week, and they will be the host for their four-team first round. Central will face Cherokee Bluff in the first game (12-14, 10-8). If they win, the Lions will face the winner of Hampton and Holy Innocents’.
Cherokee Bluff earned their spot in the playoffs with a region win against East Hall on October 11 in a region dominated by Walnut Grove and East Forsyth, who both went 16-2 in the region this season.
Haralson CountyAfter falling just one run short to Rockmart in the region championship, Haralson County (15-7, 10-2) takes a number-two seed into the state playoffs. This means they will take on Providence Christian (11-12, 3-6) in their first playoff game. It will be hosted at Mt. Paran Christian.
Providence Christian finished behind Union County and Banks County in their region. Their three region wins were in a three-game series with East Jackson.
Heard CountyThe Lady Braves (18-10, 7-0) finished with a region title and a one seed in the playoffs, and they will host the first round including their initial matchup with Claxton (6-15, 1-5). Should they win, they will face the winner of East Laurens and Irwin County.
Claxton finished in fourth place out of four softball teams in their region, their only region win being an 11-3 win over Metter, the three-seed team.
Mt. ZionThe Lady Eagles (8-10, 2-2) finished the regular season with a two seed for the playoffs, setting them up to play Lincoln County (15-10, 6-6). The first round will be hosted at Schley County. Should Mt. Zion win, they would face the winner of Wilkinson County and Schley County.
Lincoln County finished third out of five teams, behind Lake Oconee Academy and Washington Wilkes in their region. They are currently on a two-game win streak after winning a doubleheader with Towns County.
TempleThe Lady Tigers (8-17, 1-5) finished with a four seed in the same region as Heard County, and they will face the number-one seed host Bryan County (17-6-1, 6-0). Should they win, the Tigers would face the winner of Pelham and Swainsboro.
Bryan County recently finished their regular season with a 6-5 win over LaGrange. They have had three different win streaks of four games or more this season, but they have lost three of their last five games.
Villa RicaThe Lady Wildcats (25-5, 16-0) round out the region champions for the area, as they also host the first round of the playoffs featuring their initial game against North Springs (9-14, 6-6). Should they win, Villa Rica will play the winner of Woodland (Cartersville) and Winder-Barrow.
North Springs finsihed in fourth out of seven teams in a region won by Cambridge who ended with an 11-1 region record. North Springs did have one key region win over the second place team Kell on August 25, but they also had a six-game losing streak shortly after in the middle of the season.
