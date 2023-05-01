Four new members inducted to Trojan Hall of Fame

Four new members of the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame were honored during an induction ceremony held Sunday at the Trojan Hall of Fame room in the Whitley Morris Field House. From left are Tim Criswell, accepting the honor on behalf of his son, Cooper Criswell, Rita Gentry, Ansley Barge, and Jay Lambert.

 Submitted Photo

The newest members of the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame, Ansley Barge, Cooper Criswell, Jay Lambert and Rita Gentry, were honored Sunday evening during an induction ceremony held at the Trojan Hall of Fame room in the Whitley Morris Field House.

ANSLEY BARGE

