Four local realtors named Diamond Phoenix Award winners

Georgia West Realty of Carrollton added a fourth diamond under its roof as the West Metro Board of Realtors recently recognized Delores Clark as a Diamond Phoenix Club member at the annual Top Producers Banquet held at Midway Church. She joined Eleanor Edwards and Trudy McDowell, who earned the award in 2018, and Paula Waters in 2019.
These Diamond Phoenix Club Members are cited for 30 years of million-dollar sales in Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties.
“It takes hard work to sell a million dollars worth of real estate today,” said John Sammon, broker for Georgia West Realty, “so it’s hard to imagine how tough it was in the early '80s when houses in Carrollton were selling for $40,000-$50,000.”
Samson said his “diamonds” should not only be recognized for their longevity in the real estate industry but also for the fact that their willingness to help new agents succeed is admirable.
“The common denominator with these ladies is they help families secure the ‘American Dream’ and they each share their wisdom with new agents breaking into the business. It is a ‘paying it forward’ mentality,” Sammon said.
McDowell joined ReMax United in 2001 and was followed by Waters, Edwards and Clark in 2004 when Benchmark Brokers and ReMax United merged prior to Sammon’s founding of Georgia West Realty in 2015.
“What is also amazing is that none of these diamonds show any signs of slowing down. I can’t retire until they do,” Sammon said.
