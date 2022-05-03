The newest members of the Trojan Athletic Hall of Fame, Randi Phillips Trowell, David Brooks, Michael Thrower, and Stan Rowe, were honored Sunday evening during an induction ceremony held at the Carrollton High School Mabry Center for the Arts.
Trowell, Class of 2013, was a three-sport athlete who competed in softball, basketball and gymnastics. She pitched the varsity girls softball team to its first region championship win for region 6AAA. She was on the all-region first time all four years as well as the most valuable player on the softball team throughout high school. After graduating high school, she played softball at the University of West Georgia.
Brooks was an assistant football coach at Carrollton High School from 1997-2008. He was named Assistant Coach of the Year for the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association (GACA) in 1997, 2004 and 2005. Brooks served as the athletic director at CHS from 2009-2016. During his time as athletic director, he added volleyball and lacrosse to sports offerings at CHS.
Thrower is a graduate of the Class of 1996 and a two-sport athlete who competed in football and track. He started three years for the varsity football team at CHS. In 1995, Thrower was the first-team all-state football offensive lineman, making him only the second in school history.
Rowe was a track and football athlete who graduated in 2003. He played football for the Trojans in the 2002 season as a fullback and cornerback. He also won back-to-back state track championships in 2002 and 2003. He is still the school record holder in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.13 seconds.
