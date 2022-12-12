Maya Timberlake

Maya Timberlake was one of four Wolves to have double-digit scoring nights in a 78-63 loss to Auburn Montgomery. 

 Photo by Bryant Gray

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Despite four Wolves in double-figures and a double-double from senior Peace Okeke, the West Georgia Wolves women's basketball team fell on the road to Auburn Montgomery, 78-63, in Gulf South Conference play on Sunday afternoon.

Okeke had 13 points and 14 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season, and Stephanie Torres, Katelyn Dunning, and Maya Timberlake each had 12 points in the loss. Timberlake's 12 points were a career-high for the Norcross native.

Trending Videos