MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Despite four Wolves in double-figures and a double-double from senior Peace Okeke, the West Georgia Wolves women's basketball team fell on the road to Auburn Montgomery, 78-63, in Gulf South Conference play on Sunday afternoon.
Okeke had 13 points and 14 rebounds to record her second double-double of the season, and Stephanie Torres, Katelyn Dunning, and Maya Timberlake each had 12 points in the loss. Timberlake's 12 points were a career-high for the Norcross native.
Another slow start put West Georgia (3-6, 2-4 GSC) behind early, and it was a hole the Wolves couldn't climb out out of. The Wolves scored only four points in the first five minutes of the opening quarter, and trailed it 17-4 at the 5:01 mark. After being outscored 24-11 in the first, the Wolves were better offensively in the second period, but were outscored by four and trailed 43-28 at halftime.
In the third, UWG held Auburn Montgomery (4-6, 3-4 GSC) to just 13 points, while ending the quarter on a 7-0 run to turn what was once a 23-point deficit into just an 11-point deficit.
AUM countered with a 7-0 run of their own in the game's final quarter to stretch the lead back to 18 with just over five minutes left. A Dunning three-pointer with 3:25 left got the Wolves back to a 10-point deficit, but that's as close as UWG would get down the final stretch of the game.
Turnovers also plagued UWG on Sunday, as the Wolves turned it over 29 times, which was the most in a game since committing 32 in a win over Fort Valley State on November 19, 2019.
Dunning tied a career-high with four assists in the loss. Aliyah Washington had the second most rebounds behind Okeke, pulling down four.
West Georgia returns home on Thursday, December 15, to host Alabama Huntsville in a 5:30 p.m. GSC contest from The Coliseum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.