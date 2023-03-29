Four schools in the Carroll County School System have been awarded Fine Arts Consumables and Equipment grants by the Georgia Department of Education. The grants, part of the GADOE Opportunity Grant program, provide up to $3,000 per teacher for the acquisition of supplies and equipment needed to teach the required Georgia Standards of Excellence for Fine Arts.

The four schools will receive a total of $11,327. Central Middle School will receive $2,988. Temple Middle School will receive $2,468. Villa Rica High School will receive $3,402. Villa Rica Middle School will receive $2,469.

