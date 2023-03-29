Four schools in the Carroll County School System have been awarded Fine Arts Consumables and Equipment grants by the Georgia Department of Education. The grants, part of the GADOE Opportunity Grant program, provide up to $3,000 per teacher for the acquisition of supplies and equipment needed to teach the required Georgia Standards of Excellence for Fine Arts.
The four schools will receive a total of $11,327. Central Middle School will receive $2,988. Temple Middle School will receive $2,468. Villa Rica High School will receive $3,402. Villa Rica Middle School will receive $2,469.
“Georgia is committed to expanding opportunities for students and providing an enriching educational experience in the core content areas and beyond,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These grants ensure that students across the state have access to educational opportunities that prepare them for life and keep them engaged in school.”
In total, the GADOE is awarding over $1.8 million in Opportunity Grants to districts statewide.
“I love the entrepreneurial mindset of our teachers and schools to find resources in creative ways,” Superintendent Scott Cowart said. “Grants like this help us provide supplies and equipment over and above standards so our teachers can engage their students in creative and innovative ways.”
Opportunity Grants are made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan (ARP – ESSER).
