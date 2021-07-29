Four Carroll County Schools, including Villa Rica Middle School, have been named Georgia Department of Education Title I Reward Schools.
The program recognizes and honors three categories of schools: Title I Distinguished Schools, Title I Reward Schools, and National Title I Distinguished Schools.
Title I Reward Schools are schools that the state lists as making the most progress in improving the performance of the all-students group over the most recent two years based on statewide assessments, such as the End-of-Course test, Georgia Milestone, and Georgia Alternate Assessments.
Villa Rica Middle School, Bay Springs Middle School, Temple Middle School and Bowdon Middle School rank among Georgia’s top 5% of schools for making the most progress in improving student performance.
“We are delighted to recognize these four middle schools for their commitment to academic excellence,” said Assistant Superintendent of School Performance, Dr. Jessica Ainsworth. “Our teachers and leaders focus on providing innovative and creative learning opportunities.”
According to a Georgia Department of Education press release, only 157 schools were chosen for this recognition, based on 2018-19 and 2019-20 statewide assessment scores.
The Carroll County School System was found to be a leader in 21st century learning practices, particularly in integrating Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) into hands-on real world experiences.
“In addition, our students have demonstrated that they desire to be challenged,” said Ainsworth.
The district attributes its high academic performance to its approach of educating the whole child.
They do so by emphasizes the importance of social emotional wellness, coupled with future-focused awareness, to ensure students are equipped to be enrolled, employed, enlisted, and engaged in the community upon graduation.
“We use evidence-based instructional strategies and personalize the learning experience for our students through customized content, targeted instruction, student ownership and goal setting, as well as premier and future focused awareness,” said Ainsworth. “For that, we are very proud to celebrate our continued success in Carroll County.”
