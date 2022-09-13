Central High Hall of Fame Inductees 2022

Central High School recognized the newest members of its Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies at last Friday night’s game at Lion Valley. The class of 2022 inductees included (from left) Bill Stone, Stanley Ridley, Gayle Murrow and Terrance Parks.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

