Central High School recently recognized the newest members of its Hall of Fame. The class of 2022 inductees includes Bill Stone, Stanley Ridley, Gayle Murro and Terrance Parks.
Inductees were recognized at halftime of the Central -McIntosh game on Ronnie Burchfield Field on Friday, Sept. 9.
The following are brief summaries of the four inductees’ careers as Central High Lions, contributions to the community and their current careers.
BILL STONE
From the early beginning of their children’s schooling at Central, Bill and Kay Stone were determined to become personally involved in the extracurricular activities offered to the Central community. Their plan was to serve early and often to help create the best atmosphere and opportunities for all students.
They volunteered for the Athletic Booster Club as members as well as serving as officers throughout the years until after both Wesley and Sydney graduated from Central High School.
From athletics to band to academics, the Stone’s have loved to support, encourage and cheer on the Mighty Lions in all their efforts.
Bill and Kay have played important, active roles in the Booster Club and were instrumental in many facility improvements including:
• indoor softball/baseball complex
• new track and football field
• new field house
• renovation to the softball field
• tennis court resurfacing
• gym renovations
Bill also loved the opportunity to volunteer at the Carroll County Recreation Department, coaching baseball, basketball and football while his son Wesley was in elementary school. He believes a great feeder program of athletics is a key ingredient to successful middle and high school programs.
Like so many families in the Central community, the Stones believe it is not enough for a person to just live, work and play in a community, They also believe in serving others. Learning to serve others and do more than what is expected is the lifeblood and company mission of their family business, SMI. Going the Extra Mile with a Passion to Serve.
When contacted about being selected into the Central Athletic Hall of Fame, Bill responded, “There are so many other individuals and families who have done so much more for Central … this is a huge honor and we are so grateful to the Central family for teaching, coaching and inspiring our kids during their elementary, middle and high school years. It is a pleasure to call Central our home.”
STANLEY RIDLEY
A 1993 graduate of Central High School, Ridley was a 4-year letterman in basketball, football, and track.
Competing in track four consecutive years, he was named the Carroll County MVP for three years and was the Central track team MVP his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Also, Ridley was the Carroll County champion in the 110 hurdles and the 300 intermediate hurdles and was named to the track and field All American team by “Track & Field News” his senior year.
He placed 3rd in state his junior year and was state champion in the 110 hurdles his senior season with a time of 13.64 seconds, placing him on the Georgia All-Time list. He still holds the Central High 110 hurdles school record.
Additionally, Ridley was named the offensive MVP his junior and senior years in football and was a four-year letterman on the basketball team.
Following high school, Ridley attended Odessa Junior College where he was a two-time All American. He later attended the University of Central Oklahoma on a track scholarship where was a 4-time NCAA Division II Track and Field All American and remains the school record holder in the 110 hurdles.
Ridley is currently the owner of Pinnacle Contracting Services and University Car Wash & Detail in Carrollton. He serves as a community coach with the Central middle school football team.
GAYLE MURROW
In 1967, Murrow graduated from Central High School, as did Bobby, her husband of 54 years. Their daughters, Cathy Murrow Fontenot and Kari Murrow Fabregas, both graduated from CHS as well.
Following graduation from high school, she attended West Georgia College, majoring in business education while earning the National Business Education Association’s Award for Excellence.
Murrow began her career as a Lion in 1973 as a teacher in the then Vocational/Business Department. Her first year was spent teaching typing on manual typewriters, shorthand and office practice. Through the years, manual typewriters advanced to electric typewriters, word processors, Apple computers and then IBM compatible computers.
While serving on the committee to help bring Apple computers to the classroom, the first classroom computers at Central High School, Murrow also taught a variety of business courses, including accounting, career education, programming, and vocational office training. VOT later became known as cooperative business education (CBE) and was a work-study program that became a part of today’s Work-Based Learning program.
She always had excellent community partners, and together they guided students successfully in the workforce.
During her years teaching at Central High School, Murrow earned two additional degrees, a Master’s in Education in 1974 and a Specialist in Education in 1978.
During this time, Murrow was also honored with various awards. In 1985, she was the Central High School Teacher of the Year. She was named Sixth District Business Teacher of the Year in 1986 and again in 1990. In 1994, she was inducted into the International Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an educator’s organization.
While degrees and honors are certainly nice, according to Murrow, the memories which she treasures most from teaching involve her work with her students. During her time at Central, she coached the band’s drill team, was advisor of the Nike Club, and served as advisor to freshman, sophomore, junior and senior students.
Her role as advisor for the Future Business Leaders of America holds a special place in her heart. She was an advisor for FBLA her entire time at Central and treasures the memories of working with some of the best students ever while earning awards at the district, state, and national levels.
In 2003, she officially retired from teaching at Central High School. During the next 10 years, she continued to work in the classroom as a long-term substitute at Bowdon and Villa Rica high schools, as well as a part-time faculty member at West Georgia Technical College.
Since retirement, Murrow became a member of the West Georgia Optimist Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoys traveling in the family RV, spending time with friends and participating in church activities.
She receives the most enjoyment spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild.
Mrs. Murrow also shared that “It seems like just yesterday that I was teaching my first students how to type on a manual typewriter. It’s hard to believe that now my grandchildren are teaching me how to use my iPhone!! Again, thank you so very much for this CHS Hall of Fame honor — an honor I will never forget.”
TERRENCE PARKS
Parks is a 1985 graduate of Central High School. During his time at CHS, he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track.
While serving as team captain of the 1984 football squad that posted the school’s first ever perfect regular season record, he was selected to play in the Georgia North-South All-Star Game.
Also while at Central, Parks was a four-year starter in basketball and was captain of the state championship team in 1985. In track, Terrance he was also an elite athlete, winning the state long jump title in 1983, 1984 and 1985. He set the state long jump record his sophomore year and was a member of the record-setting relay teams.
Upon graduation, Parks received a football scholarship to Clemson University, where he was a dual athlete on both the football and track teams. While with the Tigers, he set the freshman long jump record.
Parks is arguably considered to be the best all-around athlete to ever compete in the West Georgia area.
Today, Parks and wife, Helen, have four children. He volunteers as a youth football coach, mentors young men, and attends Faith Missionary Church in Carrollton. He operates heavy equipment for Eagle Demolition.
