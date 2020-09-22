Carrollton High Schools’ athletic programs have showcased their superiority in various sports throughout the years, helping numerous student athletes pursue a collegiate career at Division I universities across the nation.
This year’s graduating class of 2021 includes four Carrollton students who have committed to four athletic programs at the University of Georgia.
Those who committed were Garrett “Bear” Madliak, LoraLie Cowart, Payton Phillips, and Chaz Chambliss.
Madliak, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound baseball player, serves as the catcher for the Trojans. Madliak finished last season with a batting average of .465, OBP of .540, SLG of .674, an OPS of 1.214 in the 13 games played, where he helped the squad keep an undefeated record. According to Scott Johnson, head baseball coach at CHS, Madliak’s defensive game is “in another stratosphere.”
“Since the beginning of Coach George’s tenure as head baseball coach through today, Carrollton continues to put out college level players year in and year out. Bear and many of his teammates are keeping that tradition alive,” Johnson said. “Our program prides itself on developing the best talent in this area … That is one of the main reasons this program is always going to be the best place to play; our players want to leave a legacy, especially Bear.”
Cowart is a member of the Lady Trojans’ golf team. Earlier this summer, Cowart won the Georgia State Golf Association’s Girls’ Junior championship. Before transferring to Carrollton, she helped Central High School win its third straight area title and fourth straight region championship in 2019.
“Seeing LoraLie get both the attention and the tangible rewards for her successes is wonderful,” said Dr. Kurt Hitzeman, head golf coach at CHS. “LoraLie Cowart is, without a doubt, at the very top of her class Nationally. You can put all the rankings aside — Georgia is getting a player that will win in the SEC.”
Phillips is a pole vaulter for the Trojans’ track and field program, and is a national champion and two-time state champion. During a meet in her sophomore year, Phillips achieved her highest jump of 13-7, which was the fourth highest jump in the nation at the time. Also, she was awarded the Red Smith Award for Outstanding Female Field Athlete at the 55th Annual Powerade All-Metro Track & Field Banquet.
Phillips is the nation’s No. 33 overall 2021 female track recruit, which is equivalent to a five-star football recruit, according to MileSplit.
“It means a lot, and not just to me, but to the Carrollton High School female track and field program,” said Gwen Engram, head track and field coach at CHS. “I am extremely proud of the accomplishments she’s made going toward the next level.”
Chambliss is a 6-foot-3, 240-pound linebacker for the Carrollton Trojans football squad. So far this year, the young Bulldog commit has converted 5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss in the Trojans one and only game this season.
Chambliss split time at strong-side defensive end and linebacker last fall, recording 85 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, and one touchdown. Listed as a four-star prospect by several recruiting outlets, he’s ranked the nation’s No. 17 outside linebacker and No. 23 overall Georgia prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings on Tuesday evening.
“It is amazing to see Chaz’s progress since I met him as an 8th graderI cannot be more happy and proud of him and his family. He deserves every bit of it and is 5 star in my book,” said Sean Calhoun, head football coach at CHS. “A commit like this puts a shining spotlight on Carrollton High School and our football program,” Calhoun said.
