The rapid rise in COVID cases has forced the Carroll County school system to pivot its teaching mode for four county schools.
Bay Springs Middle School, Temple Middle School and Temple High School will move to a hybrid learning model beginning Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 10, according to a press release issued late Thursday.
Whitesburg Elementary will move to a distance learning model beginning Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 3.
In the release, the district stated “The Carroll County School System believes that students benefit from in-person instruction, however we must consistently evaluate the ever changing data and respond in a way to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the district has decided to temporarily move 4 out of 23 schools to a modified learning model beginning on Monday, Aug. 30.”
The release indicated the dates the schools will follow the modified learning method may be extended.
“These temporary steps are being taken on a school-by-school basis, and ongoing positive case data,” the release said.
School officials said in the release that the data considers case rates during a seven-day period, and may also include factors such as evidence of case clustering, staff availability, and community spread.
Carroll County schools use a three-phase approach to determine the preventative measures needed to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Due to school and community data showing a continued increase in cases, Carroll County Schools has moved to Phase II of the 2021-22 Opening Plan. Phase II allows for blended learning options could include traditional onsite learning, classroom or program closures, hybrid learning or at-home distance learning as needed, with full employee expectations.
Additionally, Phase II calls for enhanced preventive measures such as highly encouraging masks indoors, physical distancing when practical, limiting visitors, limiting transitions, limiting large group meetings indoors, modified classroom structures, specific disinfecting protocols, good hygiene practices, and monitoring for illness.
The release said the district will remain in Phase II until there is a consistent decrease in positive COVID cases in the schools and community.
