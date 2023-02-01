A record number of Bowdon High School football players signed to move onto the next level on Wednesday.
Gathered to celebrate their college signings were quarterback/defensive back Robert McNeal, linebacker Isaiah Lay, and linemen Quay Calloway and Aiden Nunn.
McNeal signed to East Tennessee State, Lay signed to Rockford University in Illinois, Calloway signed to Point University, and Nunn signed to Cumberland.
Running back T.J. Harvison also signed his letter of intent to Pittsburgh in the early signing period in December.
Robert McNeal
Robert McNeal signed with East Tennessee State University and will be getting the opportunity to play multiple positions despite playing mostly quarterback for the Red Devils.
McNeal officially signed as an athlete and defensive back for the Buccaneers. “I am an athlete and I know that.” McNeal said when asked about the importance of the position opportunities when making his decision, “In games we played in high school, I played some on both sides of the ball and it was fun to me. That is why I see myself playing multiple positions other than just one.”
“I’m extremely proud that he’s going to have an opportunity to showcase on a Division-I level,” said head football coach Richard Fendley. Fendley also said McNeal will have a chance to compete for the quarterback job. “He’s not a really big QB like a lot of colleges recruit — he’s 150 pounds — but he makes up for it in what’s going to make him a really good college football player: he is a competitor.”
Aiden Nunn
Aiden Nunn signed for Cumberland University in Tennessee and will be playing on the offensive line. He will be majoring in Biology and plans to attend dental school when he finishes his four years at Cumberland.
Nunn says he has a good relationship with Cumberland University head coach Tim Mathis of Bremen, Georgia and said, “He reached out to me to come up there and it was a plus in my book that they really wanted me.” Nunn enjoyed his visit to Lebanon and the campus saying “it felt like going home.”
Despite being undersized compared to most division one lineman, Nunn said “I still bring a strong motor to the line.”
Coach Fendley also added that Nunn is one of his smartest players, both academically and on the football field, citing Nunn’s 4.2 GPA.
“He knows and understands the game of football,” Fendley said. “I think Cumberland is going to be a really good fit for him. He’s one of those kids that’s going to do everything right, from the classroom, to the weight room and on the football field.”
Isaiah Lay
Lay says he put a lot of thought into choosing Rockford to continue his career and education.
“I just liked the environment and the community and how the coaches talk to the players as if we’re like their own kids and family,” he said. It was an easy choice, honestly.”
Even though it seemed easy for Lay, Coach Fendley made sure that he was making the right choice.
“It’s a long way from home, and that was the first question I asked him. ‘Are you willing to go that far from home to play football?’ ” Fendley said. “He said, ‘I don’t care how far it is, as long as I get a chance to go play.”
Lay currently plans to major in engineering and mechanics, while also considering going into welding.
In his senior season at Bowdon this year, Lay had 71 total tackles on their way to a state championship in Class A Division-II.
Quay Calloway
For Calloway, there was a special feeling about Point University that interested him and ultimately led to his signing.
“Up there, they were like a family, and that’s what I’m mostly about—family,” Calloway said. “I just love everybody up there.”
Calloway was a two-way player as both an offensive and defensive lineman for the Red Devils on their state championship run this past season.
According to Coach Fendley, Calloway had a bit of an uncertain start in Bowdon’s football program.
“When he came into our program in seventh or eighth grade, we didn’t know if he was ever going to play for us. He was a 313-pound eighth grader, and we trimmed him up in that weight room until he was about 285 right now,” said Fendley.
Coach Fendley described present-day Calloway as strong as an ox and quick, and in his words, “He’s going to do really well at Point University.”
As for Calloway’s thoughts, he said, “I’m just happy they gave me an opportunity.”
