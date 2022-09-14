After a series of overdoses in Carroll County, with several resulting in death, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks.
According to a Carrollton Police Department press release, short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations. Based on surveillance, interviews, controlled purchases, search warrants, and information from concerned citizens, several individuals have been identified as being involved in the sale of heroin.
Thus far, four people have been arrested and charged. Jeremiah Moon, 43, of Carrollton, for sale of heroin, possession of cocaine, Gary Shane White, 45, of Woodland, Ala. for sale of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, Whitney Bailey, 25, of Carrollton, for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and Nolan Jenkins, 46, of Carrollton, for trafficking heroin, trafficking ecstasy, sale of heroin, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of powder cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
According to the press release, additional arrests and charges are anticipated as this is an ongoing investigation.
The ACE Unit services Carroll County while assisting surrounding jurisdictions. The unit is a collaborative effort between Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and the University of West Georgia Police Department.
CPD encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook instant messenger (facebook.com/carrolltonpd), their website at carrolltonpd.com, or by calling 770-834-4451. All tipsters may remain anonymous.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.