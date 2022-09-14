After a series of overdoses in Carroll County, with several resulting in death, the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Unit has been investigating the sale of opioids over the last several weeks.

According to a Carrollton Police Department press release, short-stay hotels and several apartments were identified as distribution locations. Based on surveillance, interviews, controlled purchases, search warrants, and information from concerned citizens, several individuals have been identified as being involved in the sale of heroin.

