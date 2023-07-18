A traffic stop on Highway 27 resulted in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arresting the four occupants, three of Carrollton, one of Villa Rica, on July 16, 2023, after a traffic stop found the men to be allegedly in possession of marijuana as well as in possession of an illegal weapon.

According to the report, CCSO Deputy Ben Cole was conducting speed detection using his LIDAR which he used while observing a 2013 Ford Escape approaching him at a high rate of speed. The LIDAR showed that the vehicle was allegedly moving at a speed of 75 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.