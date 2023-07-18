A traffic stop on Highway 27 resulted in the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arresting the four occupants, three of Carrollton, one of Villa Rica, on July 16, 2023, after a traffic stop found the men to be allegedly in possession of marijuana as well as in possession of an illegal weapon.
According to the report, CCSO Deputy Ben Cole was conducting speed detection using his LIDAR which he used while observing a 2013 Ford Escape approaching him at a high rate of speed. The LIDAR showed that the vehicle was allegedly moving at a speed of 75 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone.
Once the vehicle passed Cole’s position he activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop on the Escape. The vehicle came to a stop on Old Bremen Road where Cole made contact with the driver who was identified as Lamarae Wolf, 24.
Upon making contact with the driver, Cole stated that he could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Cole then proceeded to ask Lamarae Wolf how much marijuana was inside the vehicle. He allegedly told Cole that there was a small bag inside the vehicle.
Cole then asked the driver as well as the three passengers to exit the vehicle so the traffic stop could continue at the front of Cole’s patrol vehicle. Once everyone got to the front of the patrol vehicle, Cole conducted a pat down search of all four occupants. He also identified the front seat passenger as Ladamion Hunt, 24, rear driver side passenger as Al’Jaywuan Lewis, 21, and the rear passenger side passenger as Jaden Wolf, 19.
While the group were waiting for Deputy Barber to arrive to assist in the vehicle search, Cole continued to speak with Lamarae Wolf, who advised Cole that he had smoked some marijuana prior to driving his vehicle and he advised he did not smoke marijuana very often.
Cole then asked if he would consent to a Standardized Field Sobriety Testing to which Lamarae Wolf consented. Cole noted in his report that based on his observations during field sobriety he could determine that Lamarae Wolf was fit to drive.
After administering the SFSTs, Cole proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle based on the odor of marijuana. While conducting the search, Cole stated he found a bag between the center console and the passenger seat, two bags inside of a black backpack in the front passenger floor board, one bag inside a gray backpack in the back seat floorboard behind the center console, and one bag inside a dark gray backpack also in the back seat floorboard.
As Cole was searching the gray backpack, he stated that he found a Glock 22 chambered in .40 Smith and Wesson. The glock also had a 3-D printed/homemade full auto sear, which is also called a “switch,” attached to the back plate of the slide. Cole also located a Glock 23, 40-caliber Smith and Wesson under the driver’s seat and a Glock 17 9mm inside the black backpack in the front passenger seat floorboard.
Cole then contacted Corporal Butler and sent a photograph of the firearm. Butler proceeded to contact an ATF agent who confirmed that the attachment was a homemade full auto sear attached to the weapon.
Cole then asked who owned the backpack and nobody claimed it. All four subjects were then detained and placed in handcuffs since they were within arms reach of the firearm with the full auto sear. Lamarae Wolf, Hunt, and Lewis were all then escorted to patrol vehicles.
Jaden Wolf was then read his Miranda Warning and was advised by Cole of his rights. Jaden Wolf stated then that he did not know who owned the gray backpack and then stated he would no longer speak without his attorney present. Jaden Wolff was then escorted to Corporal Butler’s patrol vehicle and Lewis was then taken from the patrol vehicle.
Cole read Lewis his Miranda warning and advised of his rights but advised law enforcement that he did not want to speak without his attorney present. Lewis was then placed inside of Barber’s patrol car and Lamarae Wolf was taken out. Cole also noted in his report that Lewis was noticeably smaller than the other occupants
Lamarae Wolf was then read his Miranda warning and advised of his rights. Lamarae Wolf advised law enforcement that he would speak without his attorney present. He advised law enforcement that the gray backpack and firearm with the full auto sear, “did not belong to him or his brother, and Ladamion [Hunt] has a son.” Cole noted in his report that Lamarae Wolf implied the gray backpack and the firearm with the full auto sear belonged to Lewis but never specifically named Lewis as the owner. Lamarae Wolf was then placed in Cole's patrol car and Hunt was taken from the vehicle.
Hunt was read his Miranda Warning by Cole and informed of his rights. Hunt said he would speak to law enforcement without his attorney present. Hunt also implied that the gray Nike backpack and firearm with the full auto sear belonged to Lewis. However, again did not name Lewis as the owner.
All bags of marijuana, firearms, and the gray Nike back with its contents were collected as evidence. All four subject’s cell phones were also collected as well for evidence. The backpack where the altered firearm was located also contained clothes that Cole said in his report were “for a smaller statured person.” Cole also found a set of keys to an Acura. Due to nobody claiming ownership of the altered firearm, all four occupants were arrested and transported to the Carroll County Detention Center.
Upon arrival at the Jail, all subjects were charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, and Possession of a Firearm during commission of a Crime. Lamarae Wolf also received a citation for Speeding in Excess of Maximum Limits.
