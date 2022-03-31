Bowdon, Carrollton, Central, and Villa Rica have all released football schedules for the upcoming 2022-23 season. These schedules feature a number of area crossover games.
Villa Rica will face both Haralson County and Carrollton this year.
The Trojans also have a revenge game slated for Sept. 2 when they host Rome, who beat Carrollton at their place last season.
Their trip to Villa Rica comes the next week on Sept. 9.
Homecoming for the Trojans is set for their Sept. 23 matchup with Hillgrove.
Central and Bowdon both have scrimmage games scheduled with Heard County, and the Lions and Red Devils will also face off against each other on August 26.
Bowdon's rivalry game with Bremen will be kept alive this year, and the Red Devils will also face Temple and Mt. Zion in cross-area play.
The Red Devils will travel to Bremen on Sept. 2. Bremen represents the week 3 opponent. The Devils host Mt. Zion in their regular-season finale.
Temple hosts Bowdon on Sept. 23.
Central's roadtrip to Bowdon is one of two consecutive weeks for the Lions away from home. The Lions head to Hampton on Sept. 2 after an Aug. 26 tilt with the Red Devils. Bowdon balances the schedule with two consecutive home games.
Villa Rica will travel to Anniston on Aug. 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.