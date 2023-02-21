Four coverage-area wrestlers earned state championships last weekend at the Georgia High School Association’s Traditional Wrestling Championships.
Carrollton High School sophomore Jacob Levy won the 285 weight division in class 7A, defeating Colquitt County’s JaQuavian Daniels 6-3 to complete a 31-0 individual record.
Central High School, following their State Duals Championship earlier in the wrestling season, had two individual state champions in class 4A. Freshman Gabe Swann won the 106 weight division, defeating Tate Thomas of Heritage-Catoosa, 4-2. Freshman Ty Murray won the 120 weight division, defeating Cole Cano of North Oconee in a major decision, 13-3.
Temple High School senior Braderick Bennett won the 144 weight division in Class A, defeating Zachery Lee of Swainsboro in a close first-place match, 4-3.
The area also had a total of five more athletes to make it to their respective championship matches, but they fell just short of a win.
Bremen had two runner ups, as Graysen Cooper fell 7-5 to Mason Persons of Columbus in the 3A-113 finals, and Gavin Mastrangelo fell to Austin Marshall of Lumpkin County in the 132 finals.
Carrollton’s Madison Cooley was the 145 division runner up for girls’ wrestling, falling to Raven Cook of Jackson County in the first-place round.
Along with their two state champions, Central’s Colson Hoffman also wrestled for a state title in the 132 division but fell in a narrow 7-6 decision to Cedartown’s Adam Payton.
Haralson County had a runner up for a state title in class 2A in the 138 division, as Ethan Carter fell 7-4 to Fannin County’s Taylor Collis in the first-place match.
Full GHSA results from every coverage area school with top-six placers are listed below.
Bremen (AAA)
113 — Graysen Cooper — Runner Up
132 — Gavin Mastrangelo — Runner Up
150 — James Bumgardner — 4th
Carrollton (AAAAAAA)
285 — John Jacob Levy — State Champion
Carrollton Girls
105 — Lilianna McKinley — 3rd
115 — Katlyn Thomas — 6th
120 — Isabella Moore — 6th
145 — Madison Cooley — Runner Up
Central (AAAA)
106 — Gabe Swann — State Champion
120 — Ty Murray — State Champion
126 — Danny Krutles — 3rd
132 — Colson Hoffman — Runner Up
155 — Andrew Sheffield — 5th
Haralson County (AA)
138 — Ethan Carter — Runner Up
165 — Michael Hyatt — 4th
Heard County (A)
113 — Michael Hedrick — 4th
138 — Mason Gillespie — 4th
Mt. Zion (A)
Temple (A)
144 — Braderick Bennett — State Champion
Villa Rica (AAAAA)
190 — Brandon Perez — 4th
285 — Austin Presley — 5th
