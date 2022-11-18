Four occupants in a two-car crash had to be airlifted to hospitals following an accident that occurred Thursday.
On Thursday afternoon shortly before 5 p.m., there was a two-car crash on Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway in front of a Dollar General store.
According to the Georgia State Patrol preliminary report, a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling south on Georgia State Route 61 attempting to turn left onto Sandhill Hickory Level Road. A Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling north on Georgia State Route 61 at the intersection of Sandhill Hickory Level Road. As the blazer was turning left, it was struck on its right side by the grand marquis.
Two occupants from the blazer and two occupants from the grand marquis were all airlifted to Atlanta area hospitals with critical injuries. The status of the occupants is unknown at this time.
This crash is still under investigation and is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.
