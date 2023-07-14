The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Dredd has been sponsored by the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation to get new equipment.
The two pieces of equipment are a Ace K-9 Heat Alarm System as well as an American Aluminum Kennel Insert. Both pieces of equipment cost an estimated $3,500 and are used to keep K-9 Dredd safe and secure in Deputy Levi Cavender’s patrol car.
Dredd is two years old and a Belgian Malinois breed. He works for the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office as a dual purpose K-9
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley showed his gratitude towards the foundation saying, “I am grateful to the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation for their generous purchase of a K-9 heat alarm system for our very own K-9 Dredd. The K-9s utilized by the Sheriff’s Office are such an important part of our day to day operations and they become part of our family too. Our K-9 handlers go above and beyond to provide a safe and comfortable environment for the K09s in their patrol vehicles as well as in their homes, as they are with them 24/7, and we are proud that with the new heat alarm system provided that K-9 Dredd will be double protected in case of a heat emergency.”
The American Aluminum Kennel insert is an area that takes up where the back seat usually would be in a patrol car. The insert ensures K-9 Dredd will have plenty of space to make sure he is comfortable but will also work as protection in many situations.
The Ace K-9 Heat Alarm System monitors the temperature inside of the patrol car and when it reaches a temperature that is deemed too hot for the K-9, will run through safety measures to ensure that Dredd remains safe. These measures include alerting the handler via their phone, rolling the window down and activating a window based fan.
Kyle Briley, the President and Founder of Georgia Police K-9 Foundation also gave a statement regarding the purchases made by his foundation.
“Our organization is happy to assist K-9 units across the state of Georgia in numerous capacities. The K-9 team at the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office was in need of a kennel insert and we were more than willing to help them.” Briley continued, “It is an honor to help protect K-9 Dredd and hope he continues to do great things and not have to worry about doing his job in the most secure environment possible.”
