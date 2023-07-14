K-9 Dredd

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Dredd has been sponsored by the Georgia Police K-9 Foundation to get new equipment.

The two pieces of equipment are a Ace K-9 Heat Alarm System as well as an American Aluminum Kennel Insert. Both pieces of equipment cost an estimated $3,500 and are used to keep K-9 Dredd safe and secure in Deputy Levi Cavender’s patrol car.