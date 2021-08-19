A family of five living in Carroll County has been arrested for allegedly coordinating abuse against their foster children.
The ages of the foster children are 12, 13, and 15, according to a Carroll County sheriff's spokesperson.
Investigators say the children were abused for months by being routinely denied food and water. They also say the children were made to run around a yard with backpacks full of bricks and rocks, were made to hold those backpacks over their heads for up to an hour, were kept under constant video surveillance, and were not allowed to bathe for weeks on end.
The foster parents, Edward Holmes, 43, and Elizabeth Holmes, 42, were charged with a number of felonies, including child abuse, investigators said.
Arrested along with them were their adult children, Briana Holmes, 21; Edward Holmes Jr., 24; and Andrew Holmes, 23, for allegedly aiding in committing child abuse.
The investigation began in June, according to Ashley Hulsey, Carroll County Communications Director.
Hulsey said the sheriff's office learned about the alleged abuse from one of the victims, a girl whose name was withheld. Investigators said the girl had run away from the home to report the abuse and was picked up by a passerby who took her to the Carrollton Police Department. Sheriff's deputies were then called and the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Command took over the case.
When questioned by investigators, Edward and Elizabeth said the children were being punished for bad behavior.
The children said the punishment went on for months.
Allegations in the arrest warrant say the children were made to run around the yard with backpacks full of bricks and rocks, then were made to hold the backpacks over their heads with their arms straight for an hour. The warrants also allege the children were under constant video surveillance.
“There was one video when the male child was in his bedroom, Hulsey said. "The only thing that’s in there is a bucket for him to go to the bathroom in, where he was locked in the bathroom without blankets, cover, anything.”
Investigators allege the children were not allowed to shower or bathe for weeks on end, and were routinely denied food and water.
Hulsey said that when interviewing the parents, Edward and Elizabeth, they did not deny anything, and Hulsey said they seemed to find nothing wrong in their actions.
“They claim it was part of their discipline,” said Hulsey. “No motive has been identified by investigators at this time, nor have the defendants in this case disclosed what led them to commit such cruel and senseless acts of cruelty to children.”
According to Hulsey, the case is still active.
“Investigator Kimberly Biggs met with the [district attorney's] office where appropriate charges were discussed ... some charges differ from one defendant to another due to what information the victim or witnesses had disclosed of a particular defendant’s involvement was in that specific offense.”
Elizabeth was charged with five counts of cruelty to children, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Edward was charged with four counts of cruelty to children, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of tampering with evidence.
Edward Jr., Briana, and Andrew were all charged with three counts of cruelty to children, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of tampering with evidence.
“Investigator Biggs has obtained numerous search warrants for medical records and is still waiting on returns,” said Hulsey.
While the investigation is still ongoing, Hulsey said that the three foster children have all been placed in new foster homes and are doing well.
“They are within custody with the state,” said Hulsey. “They are separated, and that’s heartbreaking that these kids are separated.
“I am just hoping and praying that they can make it through this and they can find a loving home to show them what a real loving family is, who will take care of them.”
All five family members are now out on bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.