I like to relax at the beach. As my family and I are enjoying a short trip to the Gulf Coast, I’m finally catching up on some needed rest.
I also like to eat at the beach.
One morning when I left my wife’s grandfather’s condominium parking lot to Highway 30-A, it seemed like hundreds of beachgoers were already awake and outside walking, running or riding a bike as I passed through Alys Beach and Rosemary Beach.
Where was I going? I was going to get doughnuts, or as they spell it on the Gulf Coast—donuts.
I've been making the journey to Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop on the western edge of Panama City Beach since I was 12 years old. Founded in 1971, the lines are usually half of a football field long, but well worth the wait to bite into a chocolate glazed, blueberry or red velvet doughnut. I learned the secret many years ago to go inside to order as the lines are usually shorter than the outside windows which are filled with first-timers.
“You must be from around here?” a man asked me while I stood in line inside the building. “Only the locals know the secret.”
“I’ve been here a time or two in my life,” I responded as it hit me that this is my 30th consecutive year of eating at Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop.
When I returned to the condo, my wife looked at my two bags of doughnuts and suddenly began to quiz me like a local attorney.
“Two dozen doughnuts?” she asked. “You talk all the time how you need to eat healthier and you return with two dozen doughnuts. How many doughnuts do you think we actually will eat?”
I didn’t even bother to argue my case. She clearly won. So, I decided to eat another doughnut.
Although my quest for doughnuts in the morning satisfies my sugar craving, I’m spending the rest of my time hanging out with my family, reading a good book and observing the thousands of dazed and confused teenagers who walk around with their heads bowed. No, they aren’t praying. They are texting and checking their cell phones for important information.
My wife and I co-teach a teenage Sunday school class at St. Margaret’s Church with longtime Carroll County physician Dr. Jim Rash. A few months ago when our discussion moved to technology, he told our students that he refers to their generation as the “Bent Neck Generation.”
“You all are the first generation who spend more time looking at your cell phones than you do your friends,” he told them. “Therefore, your necks are always bent instead of looking your friends in the eye.”
His observation generated laughter among the group including myself because we all realize how we easily can become addicted to cell phones and how time spent with “bent necks” can have negative consequences to our friends, family and others.
Perhaps these teenagers on spring break need to take a break from their cell phones, spend more time appreciating the breathtaking beauty of the ocean and eat a doughnut.
Yesterday, I again watched the swarms of beach exercisers and felt a sense of guilt come over me that I was not among them. But then as I returned to the condo to unload another round of doughnuts, I saw an ambulance and two fire trucks close by to tend to a road cyclist who was struck by a car. Thankfully, he was okay.
As he moved back on the road, I felt a sense relief. So, I did what I felt was appropriate at that time—I said a small prayer for the cyclist and then I ate another doughnut.
Epilogue for 2022: Last weekend my family made another short trip to the Gulf Coast. Although it’s important to spend quality time with my family, it was also important my streak continues at Thomas’ Donut & Snack Shop.
This year marks 40 consecutive years of ordering two dozen mixed with glazed, chocolate glazed and blueberry.
Throughout my part-time journalistic career/hobby, I’ve been blessed to interview some big-time celebrities ranging from Ronnie Milsap to Ray Stevens and even Chief Noc-a-Homa.
But today was like reaching the top of Mount Everest. This morning I entered donut royalty when I met the owner Mike Thomas, who also served as the mayor of Panama City Beach from 2016-2020.
“When I got out of the service in 1971, my father told me he purchased a piece of property across the street from the beach and told me we were going to start a doughnut shop,” said Mike.
“A doughnut shop?” He replied to his dad a little confused. “Well, I guess it wasn’t a bad idea after all and my other restaurant Mike's Diner is continuing to do well after the scare of the pandemic.”
And then, he delivered the secret recipe—almost.
“My dad brought in a couple from New Orleans,” said Mike. “He put them up in a little motel down the street and they spent two weeks teaching us how to make the donuts. In 51 years, that recipe hasn’t changed.”
He has now brought his son in to serve as his partner.
Thankfully, the future is bright knowing another generation is behind the counter.
Life goes on and thanks to the Thomas family—the salty Gulf Coast air is a little sweeter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.