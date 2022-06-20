After competing at the junior college level for three years, former Villa Rica Wildcat basketball star Micah Hodges will be taking a step up to the Gulf South conference, as he is committed to transfer to Shorter University.
Shorter welcomed Hodges to their basketball family last Saturday.
“Super proud of all his hard [work] both on the court and in the classroom!” Jason Robinson said via Twitter. Robinson is Hodges’ former basketball coach at Villa Rica High School.
After graduating from Villa Rica in 2019, Hodges attended Snead State Community College in Boaz, Ala. to continue his career in basketball and academics.
There, he has been a consistent presence in the paint and off the backboard for Snead State when he is on the court. As a center standing six-feet-nine, Hodges’ strength has been rebounds, as he averages roughly seven total rebounds per game, according to his Snead State player profile.
His total of 87 offensive rebounds is good enough for third in the Alabama Community College Conference, a conference composed of 22 different schools.
As far as his offensive performance goes, Hodges is an accurate inside shooter, as he has an overall field goal percentage of 57.7% with an in-conference shooting percentage of 61.2%.
Hodges is not the only Snead State basketball player to make a jump to the Gulf South Conference this offseason, as his former teammate, guard Zawdie Jackson Jr., signed to play basketball at the University of West Georgia less than a month ago.
Hodges and Jackson Jr. will face off against one another this upcoming season when the Hawks take on the Wolves for a conference contest this winter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.