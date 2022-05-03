Former University of West Georgia Lieutenant has been promoted to chief at Clayton State University (CSU).
Chief Mike Keener is the new director of public safety and chief of police at Clayton State University. CSU is one of the 26 schools within the University Systems of Georgia.
Keener has 18 years of experience in public safety and served 16 years with the University of West Georgia Police Department.
Keener led as the UWG administrative services division commander and prior to this role, he ran criminal investigations and served as the evening watch patrol division commander.
“We are extremely happy to have Chief Keener join our team as we continue to provide a safe and secure campus for students, faculty, staff, and visitors,” Corlis Cummings, vice president of CSU Business and Operations said. “He brings a wealth of public safety experience, knowledge, community policing, and leadership to the position.”
Keener places “tremendous value on community engagement, the safety of the campus community, and providing a supportive campus environment” for CSU’s faculty, staff and students, per CSU’s press release.
He earned a Bachelor of Science in criminology from UWG and a Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University. He is also a graduate of the Professional Management Program and the Executive College at the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Command College – Columbus State University.
"I am so excited to join a thriving and unique campus community like Clayton State University. I look forward to learning about the culture that makes this campus so special and to lead such a fine group of officers,” Keener said.
