In the early 1950s, Moses Spence roamed the campus of what was then West Georgia College, playing football and preparing for life after college. Seventy years later, he is still a part of the campus of the University of West Georgia. While he is no longer a student, he has been a major cog in helping build and better the lives of students and student-athletes at UWG.
“West Georgia will always have a special place in my heart,” said Spence. “I’m happy to be able to do what I can to support these young athletes.”
There are two scholarships that have a connection to Spence and his family at the University of West Georgia. In 2016, the Moses Spence Football Scholarship was created and has since provided seven athletes with financial assistance in attending UWG.
In addition, Spence created an endowed scholarship for his late sister, Jean, who passed away while attending UWG in the early 1950s. That scholarship benefits the College of Education, as Jean Ann was studying to become a teacher at the time of her death.
“I’ve got roots in Carrollton, and West Georgia has done a lot for me in my life,” said Spence. “Creating these scholarships was the right thing to do and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it all.”
Spence graduated from UWG in spring 1953, when West Georgia football was a fledgling program trying to get off the ground. The opponents of the day were giants like Troy State and Jacksonville State, but the team also played Atlanta General Depot in the opener that year.
“I played football there at West Georgia in the fall of 1952, playing center,” Spence said. “Coach Hazelgrove came up to me and said he needed me to play center, so I did it and I was able to start every game that year.”
Five years later, football ceased for 26 years at UWG, and Spence made a name for himself. For eight years, he worked in the accounting department with the United States Postal service in Carrollton before he began a career at the Atlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU) in the summer of 1966.
He began to work his way up the ladder at the APCU, starting as a part-time worker in the mail room at the APCU mailroom. Spence became a teller, loan officer, assistant treasurer, treasurer and general manager before becoming president and CEO.
In the late 1970s, Spence and a number of former football players began to petition UWG to return football as a sponsored sport at the university. That soon became a reality, as college football returned to Carrollton in fall 1981, culminating in a national championship in 1982 under head coach Bobby Pate.
Spence retired from his role as president and CEO of the Atlanta Postal Credit Union in January 2001 and was named to the organization’s board of directors, serving in that capacity until 2018. He still serves the credit union as director emeritus.
With Spence’s roots as a football player while he was in college, he has been a longtime season ticket holder, attending multiple games per year to cheer on the student-athletes at UWG.
Even with the life experience as the president and CEO of one of the largest credit unions in the United States, he always returns to the place where it all started for him — UWG.
“I’ve been a season ticket holder since the very beginning,” Spence said. “I can’t tell you how excited we were in 1982 to go down there and win that national championship.”
