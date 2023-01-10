Four former Carrollton Trojans and current UGA students posed together Monday night in SoFi Stadium after their Dawgs completed a 15-0 season to clinch another national title.
This included linebacker Chaz Chambliss, as well as equipment manager Miles McLendon and cheerleaders Amaia Buruchaga and Hailey White.
McLendon played wide receiver for the Trojans in his high school days and graduated in the class of 2020. Buruchaga and White were both part of the cheer squad, and graduated with Chambliss in 2021.
Chambliss, classified as a sophomore at UGA, ended the 2022-23 championship season with 15 total tackles, including three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
He saw action on the field as both a reserve linebacker and on the special-teams coverage unit. Chambliss was also a part of the 2021 National Championship team, and in that season, he had eleven total tackles.
Chambliss finished this year’s 65-7 championship romp over TCU with two solo tackles on back-to-back plays in the second quarter as part of a UGA defensive effort that held TCU to 188 yards of offense and three turnovers.
His first tackle held TCU quarterback and Heisman finalist Max Duggan to a two-yard gain on a rush to the right, and the other tackle was a run stop of running back Emari Demercado.
Two plays after Chambliss’ stops, Javon Bullard picked off Duggan, setting up the UGA offense on their own 34-yard line. The Bulldogs then drove down the field and took a 31-7 lead on a one-yard rushing score by Kendall Milton.
Georgia went into the half up 38-7, and the defense shut TCU out through the second half to seal their historic win.
