Former Trojan paints lion mural at Central Elementary

To the delight of the students and teachers at Central Elementary School, a former Carrollton Trojan recently utilized her talents as an artist to paint a 58-foot long mural featuring a Central Lion.
McKinley Gragg, a 2014 Carrollton High School graduate, went on to earn a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of West Georgia in 2017. Since that time she has opened an art studio in her home and creates artwork featuring landscapes, wildlife, family portraits, pets and other commissioned work.
"I believe I was given a God given talent to be an artist, so I dedicate all that I do to His glory," she said while overlooking her mural that she created during a weeklong endeavor when Central Elementary was closed during the recent spring break.
She also gives credit to her parents, Kevin and Jennifer Shunn. The fact that Shunn is the chairman of the Art History and and Philosophy Department at UWG is probably not a coincidence.
Her mother, Jennifer, is director of the West Georgia Habitat for Humanity.
"I certainly have to give a lot of credit to my husband, Tim, for his encouragement and support as well," she said.
Gragg's time spent painting at home is shared with raising an 18-month old daughter with her husband.
"As a 10-year old I developed a heart condition that limited my activities for a while so getting involved with art was somewhat of an escape for me, painting and getting outdoors, which led to my interest in landscapes," she explained.
Although the focal point of her mural at Central Elementary is the venerable Central Lion, 58 notable words that tie in with the school's mission of educating kids from Pre-K through 5th grade are highlighted. Such terms as "Challenge, Respect, Inspire, Engage, Responsible, and Family" are a few examples of the words painted in large block letters that were painted by Gragg.
"McKinley donated her time to paint this amazing mural of a lion with words that embody the essence of Central Elementary School," said Rosemary Thigpen, instructional coach and media and technologist at the school.
"The kids really love looking at the mural as they walk by it going down the hallway," Thigpen noted. "In fact, we are hoping she will be able to create some similar artwork for us in our library during the summer."
Interested patrons can contact Gragg via email at mckinleyartstudio@gmail.com for information and quotes on commissioned artwork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.