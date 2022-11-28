Former Carrollton Trojan and current New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones was named the NFL Players Association Community MVP for week 12 after hosting a tailgate at his alma mater, Auburn University, to raise funds to combat food insecurity.

“It’s an honor being selected as the NFLPA’s Community MVP recipient,” Jones was quoted in a press release by the NFLPA. “My foundation, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, has pillars of education, mentorship and building practical life skills. As a professional athlete, it’s important for me to serve the communities that I am playing in.”

Trending Videos