RALEIGH, N.C. – In the tale of two halves, the North Carolina State Wolfpack came back from a 21-3 deficit to top Virginia Tech, 22-21, in a Thursday night showdown at Carter-Finley Stadium. With the NC State's sixth win of the season, the Pack became bowl eligible for the third straight year.
Freshman quarterback MJ Morris, who graduated from Carrollton High School last year, was a game changer for the Wolfpack as he tallied three passing touchdowns and finished with 265 yards on the evening.
Morris led the Pack quarterbacks with 52 yards in the first half after splitting play time with Jack Chambers. With less than 90 seconds left in the half, Morris recorded back-to-back first downs to help get NC State in scoring position. On the eighth play of the Pack's final drive of the half, kicker Christopher Dunn put the Pack on the board first with a 35-yard field goal.
Down 21-3 in the second half, the Pack started the comeback when Morris found Thayer Thomas with 1:42 left in the quarter for a 35-yard touchdown. On the Pack's next drive, Morris found Trent Pennix in the end zone to trim the Hokies lead to five. Thomas completed the comeback with his second touchdown of the evening, taking a short pass from Morris and scampering 18 yards for the winning touchdown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.