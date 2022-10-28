RALEIGH, N.C. – In the tale of two halves, the North Carolina State Wolfpack came back from a 21-3 deficit to top Virginia Tech, 22-21, in a Thursday night showdown at Carter-Finley Stadium. With the NC State's sixth win of the season, the Pack became bowl eligible for the third straight year.

Freshman quarterback MJ Morris, who graduated from Carrollton High School last year, was a game changer for the Wolfpack as he tallied three passing touchdowns and finished with 265 yards on the evening.

Trending Videos