Former Trojan blasts past Wolves

Carrollton High School alumnus Asa Awbrey hit a grand slam as Montevallo swept West Georgia in a double header last Saturday.

 MONTEVALLO ATHLETICS

The 2023 regular season came to a close last Saturday for West Georgia's and Montevallo's baseball teams in a double header, and Carrollton High School graduate Asa Awbrey highlighted the night with a grand slam as the Falcons took both games.

West Georgia (31-17, 17-13 GSC) struggled on the mound as the Wolves surrendered 20 runs to Montevallo (37-12, 20-9 GSC) in the two games which propelled the Falcons to the series win.

