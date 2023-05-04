Former Trojan blasts past Wolves

The 2023 regular season came to a close last Saturday for West Georgia's and Montevallo's baseball teams in a double header, and Carrollton High School graduate Asa Awbrey highlighted the night with a grand slam as the Falcons took both games.
West Georgia (31-17, 17-13 GSC) struggled on the mound as the Wolves surrendered 20 runs to Montevallo (37-12, 20-9 GSC) in the two games which propelled the Falcons to the series win.
GAME ONE
Starter Peyton Berry sat down Montevallo with little to no drama in the top of the first, and UWG wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in their half of the inning. After Cade Hohl lined out on his first pitch, Henry Daniels launched his first offering over the left field fence for the early 1-0 lead. The Wolves were not done in the inning, however, as singles from Anthony Calabro and Cooper Prince had UWG in business once again. Jared Emory drove in a run later in the inning as the shortstop lost the ball in the sun, and Prince came in to score on a wild pitch as well, and the Wolves took a 3-0 lead into the second.
Berry once again rolled through the second, and Daniels came through again in the bottom half with a two out RBI single, scoring Jonathan Hickman, and putting the Wolves on top 4-0.
Montevallo came right back in the top half of the third with their first two runs of the contest with RBI hits from Collymore and Kuchinski to cut the UWG lead in half.
Both offenses cooled off until the sixth inning when Montevallo continued to chip away at the UWG lead. The Falcons worked the bases loaded using a couple of free passes from Berry, and eventually struck for their third run of the game on an infield single. Berry got the next hitter to ground out to him on the mound as he stranded the bases loaded and kept the UWG lead intact at 4-3. The Wolves also worked the bases loaded in their half, but a flyout from Hohl ended the threat.
Montevallo finally worked their way back into the ballgame in the eighth, striking for seven runs in the inning with the big blow coming from Carrollton grad Awbrey who hit a grand slam to cap off the inning, and the Falcons took a 10-4 lead into the bottom half of the eighth.
The Wolves made no noise in the eighth, and in the ninth they did get the bases loaded, but could not push anymore runs across and dropped game one 10-4.
Prince led the way with three hits with Calabro and Daniels followed with two each.
GAME TWO
Carson Crossley got the start in Game Three for the Wolves and got through the first two innings unscathed, before getting a run to work with from his offense as an RBI-single from Joseph Glozier gave West Georgia a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Crossley continued to deal through the third, keeping the score at 1-0. Cade Hohl got UWG started in the bottom half of the inning, with a lead-off single right before Anthony Calabro extended the Wolves' lead to three after a mammoth two-run home run.
Montevallo quickly answered with two runs in their half of fourth as a home run from the Falcons' Sam Kuchinsk and an RBI-single from Will Pratt cut West Georgia's lead to one.
After surrendering two runs in the previous inning, coach Smith made his first move to the bullpen, calling on Ezra Brown to relieve Crossley. Brown secured the first two outs without any trouble, until a single from Kuchinsk began a two-out rally for the Falcons. A drop third strike put another runner on for Montevallo before an RBI-single from Asa Awbrey tied the game at three apiece. The Wolves' lefty walked the next batter before an error from West Georgia scored two more runs for the Falcons, giving Montevallo a 5-3 lead.
After the error, coach Smith went back to the bullpen as he called on Chase Townsend who faced one batter before Smith brought in Ryan Whitener.
Whitener walked in a run and hit a batter, forcing Smith to go back to his bullpen for the third time in the inning as he called on Dominic Murgo to get UWG out of the inning. The Falcons added two more runs on Murgo, capping off an eight-run inning that extended Montevallo's lead to 10-3 as we went to the bottom of the fifth.
Walks drawn by Hohl and Calabro put West Georgia in business in the bottom of the fifth as an Emory two-run single brought them both home to cut the deficit to five. That's all that UWG would get in the fifth as Montevallo took a 10-5 lead into the sixth.
Brady Simpson got the call from the bullpen in the sixth and kept the Falcons' offense in check for the remainder of the game, but the Wolves couldn't push anymore runs across as Montevallo went on to win, 10-5.
Calabro and Emory led the West Georgia offense with two RBIs apiece.
UWG and Montevallo now turn their attention to the GSC Tournament which begins on Friday, May 5.
