“The big issue as far as community development is concerned is talent,” former Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development Craig Lesser told attendees of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce’s membership breakfast meeting Tuesday morning in Carrollton.
“Having the talent is the key,” Lesser said.
Speaking before an array of business, education, and community leaders, Lesser keyed his remarks with the comment, “Most jobs come from existing businesses as they grow and expand.”
“And the growth and expansion of a county and its community business base, is based on six basic factors,” he explained.
The veteran economic development leader said that solid infrastructure, available housing, fast wi-fi, and top notch education systems and facilities are all critical to sustaining progress,” Lesser said, “but the most important, the biggest issue, is talent,” he said.
“You are extremely fortunate to have the university here and strong vocational and public school systems that produce the talent that is vitally needed for continued vitality and progress,” Lesser stated.
“Carroll County is one of 159 counties in Georgia, but you have many things going for you that many of those other counties don’t,” he added.
Lesser asked the local leaders present: “You are competing globally, not just regionally, and nationally. So what is your competitive edge?”
He then went on to say that the critical elements of gaining and maintaining that competitive edge locally hinges on diverse education opportunities, dynamic leadership in multiple sectors of the community, and strong relationships.
“But the ‘secret sauce’ is created when you bring all of these factors together,” Lesser said.
“And how do you do that? With strong leadership and relationships,” he answered, “because that is that is where strategy and direction come from in making the best out of the many resources that you have in Carroll County.”
Lesser closed his comments with a focus on relationships.
“Don’t forget that all of you are all members of this community in one form or another, so be supportive of existing businesses and be attuned to what your workers want and need,” Lesser said.
