Former Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Craig Lesser, will be the featured speaker at the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce's April Membership Breakfast scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30 a.m.
The breakfast will be held at the Robert D. Tisinger Community Center, 155 Georgia Highway 113 in Carrollton.
At the meeting, Mr. Lesser will discuss ways in which community assets are used to create a robust economic development strategy. He is currently serving as managing partner for the Pendleton Group in Atlanta which specializes in economic development, business growth strategy, strategic planning, public affairs, and other related activities related to business and government entities.
The Membership Breakfast, presented by Addison Smith, will begin with networking and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and will be followed by Mr. Lesser's presentation from 8:00 am to 8:30 am.
Tickets to the breakfast, which will be held at the Robert D. Tisinger Community Center, 155 GA 113, Carrollton, are $25 for Chamber members and $35 for future members.
For more information and to register, please visit www.carroll-ga.org.
