Loeffler visits UWG

Former Senator Kelly Loeffler visited the University of West Georgia on Wednesday to speak to students and faculty in the Ingram Library. 

Loeffler spoke about how she was the first in her family to attend college. Considering her father served in the National Guard following high school and her mother only had a high school education, she considered herself "blessed" that her parents were willing to invest in her college education.

Loeffler spoke about how she was the first in her family to attend college. Considering her father served in the National Guard following high school and her mother only had a high school education, she considered herself “blessed” that her parents were willing to invest in her college education.

