The University of West Georgia hosted Kelly Loeffler Wednesday afternoon in the Ingram Library to allow her to discuss her journey to Washington and non-profit organization with students and faculty who were in attendance.
Loeffler spoke about how she was the first in her family to attend college. Considering her father served in the National Guard following high school and her mother only had a high school education, she considered herself “blessed” that her parents were willing to invest in her college education.
“I decided to work as hard as I could to make sure that their investment and their belief in me paid off. So I traveled around the country, I lived in five cities, built a career over nearly three decades, starting out in the automotive industry, but then spent most of that of my career in financial services, went back and got my MBA,” Loeffler said.
While Loeffler was working in business and seeing what she called "hiring people" sign the front of the paycheck and not just the back she stated that she began “understanding how hard it is sometimes to be able to deal with sometimes regulatory changes that totally changed the business model to look at how families were struggling.”
According to Loeffler, once she became successful in business she wanted to pass that on so that every single person has that chance to live the “American dream” which Loeffler stated is an idea that exists in people’s minds and no one shares the same American dream.
“For me, the way to do that was through influencing public policy, which was why when Senator Isakson decided to retire in 2019, I put my name into that application process for the Senate seat and then was appointed in December of 2019,” Loeffler said.
While working in Washington D.C., Loeffler made it a goal to ensure that Georgians knew they had an advocate “no matter what the challenge was.” During Loeffler’s time in office, congress was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, national security issues, presidential election year, and helping Georgians deal with their challenges all at once.
“That all happened in one year. That was incredibly momentous, because for me, it was a chance to say, this can be done differently in Washington, you don't have to be a politician. When you're in Washington, you can be a business person, roll up your sleeves. I had three bills passed, there were no freshman senators that got three bills passed in their first year,” Loeffler said.
After Loeffler left the Senate in 2021, she launched her non-profit organization, Greater Georgia, which works to register, reach and activate more eligible conservative voters across the state. According to Loeffler, Georgia saw 279,000 new conservative voters in the primary. Greater Georgia encourages individuals to register to vote and works to inform them of the issues on the ballot to promote actually making it out to the polls after registering since there is only a 40% chance of showing up to vote for newly registered voters, per Loeffler.
Greater Georgia also reaches out to diverse and underrepresented communities like women, Hispanics, Black and Asian communities to get outside the traditional campaign style approach and build relationships instead of being transactional with voters, per Loeffler. She realized the need for an organization like this as a candidate.
“So as a candidate going around the state, you see the tremendous energy that exists within voters. Then after a campaign is over, you effectively dismantle all that infrastructure, and you lose the connections and the relationships if you do that. I decided greater Georgia was a way to create that bridge from cycle to cycle, keep those relationships and infrastructure going strong. That way the investment wasn't lost when the election year was over,” Loeffler said.
