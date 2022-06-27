Former Central Lion and recently graduated LSU product Tyler Terry has been showing his talent as a professional track athlete, most recently on a worldwide stage.
Earlier this month, he won the 400-meter dash at the USATF NYC Grand Prix, and this past week he traveled to compete in the USATF Championships on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Terry ran in the second heat of the men’s 400-meter dash preliminary race. The event aired on NBC on Friday night.
As a recently graduated LSU track athlete, Terry was used to competing at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon.
“I have performed on this stage numerous of times. Just being able to come back to Eugene and compete this past weekend was a blessing,” Terry said.
It was a bit of a different situation for Terry this time, however, as he was running in the USATF unattached and unsponsored.
“Because the USATF standard is so hard to meet and with me being a unsponsored athlete, it makes it even harder. So I definitely came in this meet with a chip on my shoulder,” he said.
Terry was motivated to continue his track career after college after he came up just short at the Olympic Trials last year.
“After being eliminated in lasts years semifinal at the US Olympic Trials, I was motivated to come back and pursue my dream career, and that is to be a sponsored track and field athlete,” he said.
In Friday’s competition, Terry finished in 12th place out of 16 in the 400-meter dash prelims with a time of 45.61 seconds, less than a second behind the first-place finisher in heat two, Elijah Godwin, who ran a 44.66. The eventual winner of the 400-meter finals, Michael Norman, finished with a time of 43.56 seconds.
Terry’s personal best in the 400-meters early in his professional career is 45.00 seconds, a record that he set in his home stadium at LSU on April 23 of this year.
According to him, though, he has not reached his full potential yet, citing a minor injury that plagued him for the majority of his time at LSU and continues to hinder him today.
“My last three years at LSU I was competing injured. We could never figure out what was the main reason for my injury.
“I just know once I figure out what my injury is and I get back 100% healthy, I will dominate track again,” he said.
Though he has much individual success, he says he could not have done it alone. Terry credits his training partner Vernon Norwood, saying “He pushed me to be great and to keep going everyday.”
He also gave a shoutout to Paul Doyle, Norwood’s agent and owner of Doyle Management Group, who helped Terry get into meets this past season, including the UWATF Championships.
Finally, Terry credits his “support team,” including his mother Stacy Brown and his sisters, Jasmine and Tamara.
