The former Georgia State Patrol Post 4 building in Villa Rica is being demolished this week, making way for a potential new fire station.
But whether that station will be built depends on whether residents approve the continuation of the current one-cent SPLOST sales tax. County voters will go to the polls on March 16 to decide if county leaders can continue to collect the funds that pay for such capital projects.
Community members and public safety officials held a goodbye ceremony last week for the building. These officials included retired and current Georgia State Patrol officers and Department of Driver Services staff who spent years in the building. They were joined by the Carroll County Board of Commissioners and two state officials.
Former Commission Chairman Marty Smith, who is now serving as Georgia’s state properties officer, and State Property Commission Chief of Staff Gerald Pilgrim were also in attendance. Pilgrim was Carroll County’s former operations director.
District 2 Commissioner Clint Chance organized the formal farewell and shared stories of what the building meant to him and as well as others. He then discussed plans for the site and said he would like to see the property continue to serve area residents as a new fire station.
“This was a great opportunity to bring so many back together one last time for this building’s final farewell,” Chance wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday. “Thank you to the overwhelming crowd of supporters and adjoining jurisdiction officials who attended to not only commemorate this facility’s legacy, but to support the men and women who serve and have served our community.”
If built, the fire station would replace Carroll County Fire Rescue Station No. 9, currently located on Industrial Boulevard.
Built in 1981, the station is the busiest in the county and runs calls for county and Villa Rica residents. Fire officials have long wanted to see the facility upgraded or replaced with a larger station.
The Board of Commissioners determined in February that the former patrol post was no longer needed for the county’s purposes, and that it was in the best interest of citizens to demolish the structure.
The building was in significant disrepair and county officials had determined it would not be economical to repair the structure. The West Bankhead building was built in 1962 and renovated in 1965, but no improvements had been made since.
This building had been sitting vacant since November 2017, when the post relocated to its current location, a former bank at 1849 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal officially opened the new Highway 61 Post 4 building on Nov. 8, 2017, to serve Douglas and Carroll counties. At the grand opening, Deal said the post was the busiest in the state because it handled more crashes than any other GSP patrol station in Georgia.
