The Carrollton Police Department served a warrant Thursday for a May burglary incident leading to the arrest of the alleged suspect.
On Sept. 22, Carrollton Police officers served a warrant to Terry Wingo, 30, of Villa Rica at his apartment on Old Town Road for his alleged involvement in a burglary and forgery incident that occurred in late May of this year.
On June 7, CPD officers met with the complainant at Chapman’s Steel located at 219 Avenue C in Carrollton in reference to a burglary that had allegedly occurred by an ex-employee.
According to the report, Wingo allegedly broke into Chapman’s Steel and stole a business check before writing himself a check for $650. Wingo allegedly forged the signature on the check and successfully cashed it, per the report.
Chapman’s Steel chose to prosecute. Wingo was charged with second degree burglary and fourth degree forgery.
He is being held in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
