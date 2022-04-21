SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Scott McElroy, a seasoned business leader with more than two decades of experience with The Coca-Cola Company, has been named the University of West Georgia’s Vice President for Business and Financial Services and Chief Business Officer, effective May 1.
UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly announced McElroy’s appointment to the university community Thursday. McElroy most recently served as chief financial officer of Coca-Cola’s global Freestyle Business Unit and Innovation Center.
As chief business officer, McElroy will provide strategic leadership related to the institution’s business administration and financial operations, including oversight of the university’s auxiliary enterprises such as Dine West and the UWG Bookstore. Kelly said he is eager for McElroy’s thought partnership and expertise in advancing the institution’s commitment to curating a first-choice university.
“At the University of West Georgia, we must deploy a next-generation financial business model to maintain our resources and create new ones to better serve students,” Kelly said. “To be relevant and competitive in the 21st century, we need a leader like Scott — who has a proven track record of service-minded leadership — to facilitate our investment in what comes next.”
McElroy, who describes himself as a “passionate, data-driven and action-oriented” leader, said he is honored to join UWG in this role.
“I am so excited to join the University of West Georgia as chief business officer,” McElroy said. “I have been very impressed by the innovative spirit and commitment I witnessed in discussions to understand our plans to become a first-choice university.”
”I look forward to working with the university and community to contribute to the culture of excellence, innovation and resiliency we seek in order to drive the best outcomes for all our stakeholders,” he added.
Kelly also expressed gratitude to the 11-member team of UWG faculty and staff that was led by Dr. Jon Preston, UWG’s provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, which conducted the nationwide search that resulted in McElroy’s appointment.
As vice president, McElroy will oversee UWG’s financial resources and ensure the economic viability of the university; coordinate the preparation, implementation and monitoring of the annual university budget; and collaboratively advise other members of leadership on best practices in business operations and financial management.
In McElroy’s more than 20 years of experience with The Coca-Cola Company, he drove improved customer and company financial performance on new and sustaining product lines worldwide. A graduate of the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University, he also completed a program for prospective CFOs at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
