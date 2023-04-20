Former Villa Rica Boys’ Basketball Coach, Derrick Mitchell, has filed suit against his former employer.
Mitchell filed a complaint against the Carroll County School District on April 19, 2023. The two counts that Mitchell is pursuing are Libel Per Se and Libel Per Quod. Mitchell is being represented by Andrew Lampros.
The 58-page file begins with a short introduction giving the plaintiff’s reasoning for the complaint against the Carroll County Schools.
“This action arises out of Defendant’s false and defamatory statements it published regarding Plaintiff's conduct as a teacher and coach," the complaint states. "Defendant caused false and defamatory statements to be published regarding Plaintiff’s character and reputation and have impaired his ability to carry on his profession as a teacher and coach.”
Within the statements of the complaint, the situation between Mitchell and the School District began on Jan. 12, 2023, when Mitchell was told of an accusation regarding him "smelling like marijuana or using marijuana on school premises."
Mitchell claims that the accusations were false and the school district did not provide him with the source of the accusation. According to the complaint, “Defendant then requested that Plaintiff submit a urine drug screen pursuant to Defendant’s written policies and procedures.”
According to the complaint, Mitchell had agreed to submit the urine sample but was not able to provide a sufficient sample. When Mitchell was unable to provide an adequate sample for the drug screen, the school system deemed he had refused to comply with the drug testing policy. Mitchell’s complaint claims that the actions of the school system violated not only standard urine drug screen practices but also violated the school system's written policies and procedures as well.
According to a press release from Hall and Lampros LLP, which is representing Mitchell, “This violated the district’s own written policies and procedures, which follow the Omnibus Transportation Employee Testing Act of 1991 for drug and alcohol testing and regulations of the Federal Highway Administration.”
The specific policy mentioned says that it is required that, “an employer such as Defendant to provide an employee the opportunity to drink up to 40 ounces of fluid, reasonably distributed through a period of up to three hours or until the employee provides a sufficient sample.” Mitchell claims that he was never given the opportunity to drink up to 40 ounces of fluid, or three hours to provide the sample.
“This is a clear case of the school district violating their own policies and procedures, and treating a man as if he were guilty of an unfounded allegation without giving him a proper chance to submit to a drug screening," Andrew Lampros stated.
The statement that Mitchell claims is false and defamatory was a press release issued by the Carroll County School District, which said, “The district was notified of a concern involving the Villa Rica High School Boys’ Head Basketball Coach. The Carroll County School System takes any allegation of employee misconduct very seriously, and we followed a rigorous process to conduct a thorough investigation. While we cannot comment on specific findings of the investigation we can assure the community that we will take appropriate action in this matter. At the time, the employee is no longer coaching at Villa Rica High School.”
The statement is claimed to be false based on two things according to statements within the complaint.
“The allegation of misconduct referenced in Defendant’s press statement was the accusation that Plaintiff ‘smelled like marijuana’ or that he had ‘used marijuana at school or on school property,’ both of which were false," the complaint stated. “The ‘rigorous process to conduct a thorough investigation’ referenced in the Defendant’s press statement was only an attempted urine drug screen, which Defendant conducted in violation of its own written policies and procedures.”
McMichael Brown is quoted in the press release from Mitchell's attorney saying, “As both a graduate and parent of students in the Carroll County School District, it is vital that we hold our school board and administration to the same standards of excellence and integrity that we expect from our children and students."
According to the complaint, the defamatory statements have cost Mitchell in searching for a new job due to the press release reaching an audience outside of just the two media outlets that the school system sent the press release to.
The complaint claims that, “Since Defendant’s publication of the false and defamatory statements regarding Plaintiff, he has applied for at least six other coaching/teaching positions (for which he was qualified) without any response whatsoever from the potential employers.”
The first count Mitchell is pursing is Libel Per Se on the ground that the defendant has control of the statements it made in the press release as well as statements that, “either directly or by strong implication, that Plaintiff had engaged in ‘employee misconduct’ sufficient to warrant his removal as basketball coach, were false and malicious.”
Mitchell’s complaint also says that the false and malicious statements were expressed in writing and hurt his reputation as a coach and teacher while also exposing him to public ridicule.
The second count is Libel Per Quod which is based on similar grounds but includes one addition.
“As a result of the false statements regarding Plaintiff, Plaintiff has suffered financial or economic harm as the false statements have hindered his ability to find and retain employment as a coach/teacher. Wherefore, Plaintiff respectfully requests judgment in his favor against Defendant as follows: For special and compensatory damages for past, lost or diminished income; and other expenses; For general damages for past, present, and future psychological and emotional injuries and pain and suffering to be awarded in accordance with the enlightened conscience of impartial jurors at trial; For punitive damages in the amount to punish this Defendant and deter others from engaging in similar conduct in the future; For attorney’s fees and expenses; For trial by jury; and For such other and further relief as this Court deems just and proper.”
Dominique Conteh, President of the Carroll County NAACP Branch 5179, said, Mr. Derrick Mitchell filed a formal complaint with the Carroll County NAACP 5179 branch some time ago; pertaining to his Civil Rights being violated.
"Carroll County NAACP wholeheartedly supports Coach Derrick Mitchell in his endeavors to clear his name, to regain compensation," Conteh said, "and to move forward within his career.”
The Times-Georgian reached out for a statement from the Carroll County School System, which said, “At this time, we have not been served with the lawsuit referenced in your request, however, we do not comment on pending litigation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.