Former Carrollton Trojan wrestler Andrew Roden will be competing for a world championship this year, but not in traditional wrestling. No, after stumbling upon the sport back in 2020, Roden will be competing in sumo wrestling at the 2022 World Games.
Roden is already the 2021 U.S. National Champion and North American Champion, and as a result, he has qualified for Team USA for the past two years.
During his time at Carrollton High School, Roden proved himself to be a standout athlete as a traditional wrestler, as well. He was a four-time state qualifier, a four-time area finalist, two time area champ, and 2006 state runner-up. He also earned All-America honors in 2005 by finishing sixth at the NHSCA pre-season national championship.
“I had a great experience at Carrollton High School," Roden said. "Especially as I reflect back as an adult, I have to really admire and appreciate all of the support that you get as an athlete at Carrollton, from peers, coaches, the community, and faculty at the school.”
“Even as I train for the World Games 16 years after graduating, I still receive a ton of support from this community. I find myself reconnecting with people that I haven't talked to in over a decade because they're extending their support, and they love to see one of their own do big things,” he said.
After graduating from Carrollton in 2006, Roden went on to attend college at New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, where he continued his traditional wrestling career at the college level. He did not know it at that time, but that traditional wrestling experience would later influence his sumo career.
“My traditional wrestling experiences have helped significantly," he added. "A lot of skills and techniques are transferable, but sometimes it can be hard to execute those because of the belt (mawashi). The belt wrestling aspect of sumo is a great equalizer.”
Roden says the most transferable skills were the basic principles of wrestling, such as hand fighting, head position and footwork.
According to an article from WAAYTV in Alabama, Roden first discovered American sumo wrestling back in 2020 when he and a friend came upon a sign for the World Games in Birmingham, Ala. Once he did more research on the sport, his interest was piqued.
“I just felt a calling to jump into the sport. Once I learned about sumo, it was like every experience in my life had built towards being successful in sumo,” he said.
“The way I had always been taught to wrestle was very physical. The athletic abilities I had developed were the power and explosion required for sumo. The fighter mentality that had been instilled in me.”
“I can go on and on about this, but I didn't view all of these things aligning as coincidence. I felt like God had, unknown to me, been leading me throughout my life to be a world champion sumo wrestler. So, I went all in.”
At the time he discovered his passion for sumo, Roden was living in Guntersville, Ala. He was faced with a very limited number of other sumo wrestlers in the area, so he went on a search to ultimately find a sumo home in Colorado, where he is still training for the World Games.
“I have found a phenomenal strength and conditioning coach out here,” he said. “He is a former professional athlete with a lot of experience with combat athletes, including several UFC fighters. Also, a fellow 2021 national champ lives out here. So, it allows me to have more access to a training partner.”
“My strength and conditioning is incredibly intense. The best way I can describe it is that it is like combining strongman lifting with Olympic lifting and crossfit. This pushes me to the point of pure exhaustion everyday [and it] also allows me to train my mind and prepare for the grueling fights.”
Not only is he a full-time sumo wrestler, but he is also working on his doctorate.
“I am working on my Ph.D. in psychology with a concentration in performance. So, to make time for everything, my mornings and early afternoons go towards training. Then, my afternoons and evenings go towards school.”
He has high hopes for the future, even beyond his upcoming appearance at this year’s World Games.
“Moving forward, hopefully, I can obtain some sponsorships that allow me to continue to travel the world and represent the USA for the next several years, and, ultimately, represent our country in the Olympics, if they will admit sumo.”
Roden had one request after telling about his experiences, and that was to share his Instagram handle for anyone who wants to reconnect or follow his journey. You can find him @stonewall_roden on Instagram.
The World Games begin in Birmingham, Ala. on July 7.
