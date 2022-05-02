The Las Vegas Raiders' first pick of the draft was a third-rounder. With the 90th overall pick, the Raiders selected former Carrollton Trojan and Memphis Tiger Dylan Parham, a versatile offensive lineman to sure up run blocking and pass protection.
Raiders' digital team reporter Levi Edwards outlined Parham's college career, saying Parham "was a four-year starter at Memphis – starting 51 games for the Tigers. He was also named to the 2021 First-Team All-AAC. The past two seasons he only allowed one sack in nearly 1,100 pass blocking snaps, according to [Pro Football Focus]."
Before Parham became a star with the Tigers of Memphis, he was a Carrollton Trojan. Parham showed his athletic ability during his high school career, initially playing as a linebacker and shifting over to the tight end position for his 2016-17 senior season.
In his senior season at CHS, Parham was mostly utilized as a blocking tight end in an offense that racked up roughly 2,300 rush yards on the season, but he also caught nine passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Outside of football, Parham also competed in track and field for the Trojans, participating in jumps and sprints. Parham played basketball for Carrollton, as well.
Parham will now take the talents he used at CHS to the next level as he competes alongside the likes of Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs and Derek Carr, as well as fellow Georgia high school product Darren Waller out of North Cobb.
