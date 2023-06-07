"Vengeance is mine, I will repay; says the Lord." — Romans 12:19b.
The Apostle Paul says in Romans chapter 12, “Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Do not repay anyone evil for evil. Do not take revenge, my dear friends, but leave room for God's wrath."
Forgiveness involves both attitudes and action. If you find it difficult to feel forgiving toward someone who has hurt you, try responding with kind actions. The key to forgiving others is to stop focusing on what they did to you and start focusing on what God did for you. As you breathe right now, another person takes their last. So stop complaining and learn to live your life with what you have.
Your enemies will get what coming to them. Unclench your fist, shut your mouth, and remove the anger from your heart. Walk the path of righteousness and let God fight your battles. Never forget who you are, but most importantly, whose you are; and when someone messes with you, they are messing with God.
Sometimes in life we just need a hug. No words, no advice; just a hug to make you feel better. When someone is asking too many person questions. Just tell them, “Hey, I found your nose. it was in my business.”
Pray for someone. Pray for those who want their live to be better and be free from those things that may be holding them back. Pray for those people who are hurting and are going through some unimaginable circumstances. Even you may not know them, God knows their situation. I pray not because I need something, but because I have a lot to be thankful for. Having money in your pocket is good, but having Jesus in your heart is perfect. Do everything with a good heart and expect nothing in return, and you’ll never be disappointed.
Hey, if the Bible calls it a sin, your opinion doesn’t matter. Have a Blessed weekend, and remember, God loves you.
