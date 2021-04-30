The Georgia Forestry Commission this week issued a report on the timber damage done by the EF-4 tornado that impacted western Georgia late March. This report states that, in all, damage was done to 4,745 acres of timber in both Heard and Coweta counties at a total value of $2,731,600.
“Both rural and urban forests were hit hard by this tornado,” said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Tim Lowrimore. “GFC crews were on the ground immediately, clearing debris and helping open access roads. Our field foresters and urban forest strike team collected aerial and ground data for this assessment, which quantifies the wide degree of timber damage, from residential trees to mature managed forests.”
It is documented in the GFC Timber Impact Assessment that the National Weather Service’s determination is the tornado initially touched down west of Franklin at 11:37 p.m. on March 25 and ended an hour later north of Peachtree City. The damage included uprooted and broken trees in addition to devastated homes, utility buildings and other commercial properties.
Significant damage, the assessment states, began in close proximity to Ga. Hwy. 34 and U.S. Hwy. 27, and significant timber damage was seen from Franklin to the Coweta County line. GFC field foresters surveyed the primary zones impacted by the tornado and found light damage to pine and hardwood areas west of Franklin, but going east though Franklin there was more moderate to severe damage to pine and hardwood timber.
GFC foresters, according to the assessment, developed estimates of timber damage acreage and value, and they do not include areas outside the tornado’s primary path. In Heard County, 1,427 acres of pine timber and 867 acres of hardwood were damaged with values of $788,357 for the pine and $704,535 for the hardwood. The costs for reforesting in Heard is estimated at $286,751.
The assessment states that 7.3 rural square miles were affected by this tornado.
“Without doubt, the landscape within the tornado’s path will be changed for a long time,” it said. “The process of tree waste removal will take months to complete.”
