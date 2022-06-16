The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia hosted its 2nd annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament to benefit the non-profit, faith-based charity serving uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community on June 13 at Sunset Hills Country Club.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Tisha Campbell on Reuniting With the ‘Martin’ Cast After 25 Years: ‘It Was Magical’ (VIDEO)
- Juneteenth
- Local Student named to LaGrange College VPAA's List
- Fauci Tests Positive for COVID, Has Mild Symptoms
- Georgia unemployment rate drops to all-time low
- 2022 TCA Nominees: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Yellowjackets’ & More
- ‘Tehran’: Yulia Lays Down the Law With Glenn Close’s Marjan in Finale First Look (VIDEO)
- FORE YOUR HEALTH
Most Popular
Articles
- Tyler Perry admits being friends with Will Smith and Chris Rock is 'very difficult'
- Mirror Lake property manager arrested for theft
- Arrests made in Walmart altercation
- Ricky Walker
- Lee awarded fourth straight award
- Local students earn degrees, receive honors at LaGrange College
- County School board approves four new admin appointments
- 40 years, 8 degrees, 1 family
- Game of pool turns violent in VR
- City Schools Foundation raised nearly $70K
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.