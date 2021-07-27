A neat sign that I see regularly in a building window asks, “What Can You Count On?”
I like the sign. If it were for sale I would probably inquire as to its price, but I think it is there more as a conversation starter or as a challenge to think.
That’s what it is for me. Every time I see it, I think of some things it asks about. It’s kind of like the old song by Johnson Oatman Jr. (1856-1922) which says, “Count your blessings, name them one by one; count your blessings, see what God hath done.”
In the world we find ourselves in these days, when what was generally thought was right is now oftentimes seen by some as wrong, and what was labeled wrong is now on some fronts okay, depending on how you feel about it, it seems that what once could be counted on isn’t so certain anymore -- or at least that there is far less objective truth than there once was.
When I think of the things I can count on at this stage in life, the blessings that Mr. Oatman wrote about in his song a century ago are at the top of my list. These are the daily blessings from the Good Lord above which are undeniable and never ceasing. Just waking up every morning and being able to thank the One who grants me daily mercies is amazing grace.
And all these blessings are grand in nature. Sometimes we use the phrase “small blessing,” and I know what is meant by that, but I don’t consider any favor from God as small since I am so undeserving of any goodness, small or large, that He sees fit to grant me because of His sacrificial love.
Among these blessings is the love of family which has never faltered. When all else seemed to have faded or failed at times, I could, and still can, count on the support and understanding of those who know me best and still accept me, warts and all.
The love of a mother who raised me almost single-handedly and a brother who helped take care of me are the reasons I am here today. And my own dear family are the pillars I can depend on to hold me up if I feel I am sinking.
On a lighter side but still most meaningful, I have our poodles which I can count on to accept me with an unconditional love which must be the earthly version of the Father’s unconditional love.
Ah, and then there are friends I can always count on! To have a circle of friends who care for you, and you for them, as much as if they were family is an immeasurable anchor in any upheaval; ones with whom, like family, you can share your most heart-felt feelings without fear of being judged or maybe even “canceled,” as they say these days, if they disagree with you.
I am blessed with a circle of church friends who I can trust to keep me in their prayers and who teach me things I should know in spiritual realms, and there are close and dear friends of decades past who “have my back” for any need I may have, and who have no fear of poking fun at me when needed -- which is often.
In answer to the sign’s question, there is much more than I can list that I can bank on in this life and a blessed assurance for the life to come.
