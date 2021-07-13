There were two or three fellers on the street. I was another feller on the street. Well, none of us were actually on the street; they were standing across the way just talking, and I was on the sidewalk just walking.
A little farther along the way, two other fellers passed the time of day.
I waved and smiled at all of them. They all kindly did likewise.
I would have asked, “How are y’all doing today?” but they likely wouldn’t have heard me over the noise of the traffic, and I probably wouldn’t have heard them since I don’t wear my hearing aids when walking.
I don’t know their names, and they don’t know mine. We don’t know each others’ politics and religion, but such things don’t matter on this morning.
I suspect they, like me, may be retired, at least some of them, because just from passing observations at some little distance, they look to be about my age, or close enough to be of the same generation. Old(er) fellows.
No, I don’t know anything specific about these fellows, or their families, or their backgrounds. But since we appear to be about the same age, I just feel like we are kinda alike, maybe a lot alike, maybe kindred spirits in many ways.
I would wager we were raised pretty much the same way, that we were taught mostly the same basic beliefs of honoring God, respecting our fellow men, to work hard and to take pride in what we do.
Exchanging greetings with them and others I see along the way like them renews my faith during troubling times because in them I see goodness and a kindness of spirit, things that just seem to come more easily and naturally as we grow older and lose some of the outer traits, which may have at one time pigeon-holed us according to our economic status, social standing or our physical appearance or abilities.
Whereas at times in my youth it seemed we were sometimes separated by social status or cliques, or other outward definers, as we advance in years we come to the realization that we are, after all, pretty much just alike. We are all wonderfully made and equally loved creations of the Creator God who loves us despite our shortcomings.
Even not knowing anything about these men, I don’t doubt I could walk across the street and just have a grand old time talking about all the things we share in this great land. Like a lot of my generation do when we get to gabbing, we would undoubtedly, at some point in the conversation, compare stories of which body parts have been replaced or how many doctor appointments we’ve had this month.
It wouldn’t be hard; the conversation would flow freely because we have all had our share of the good and the bad, disappointments and heartaches and aches and pains that come with the aging process, but, too, we have our hopes and dreams and celebrations of the good times and numerous and wondrous blessings of life we have enjoyed. And still do. Every day.
They say as we grow older, we grow wiser. I don’t know about that, but we do share a lot of oftentimes hard-earned experience in the school of life. I guess that qualifies as wisdom.
We are men of some advanced years now, with more behind us than ahead of us, but we can rejoice and be glad that, along the way, we waved and smiled which made someone’s day a little brighter (like it does mine) and maybe sat down and got to know a little of each others’ stories.
Though our roads have differed and diverged at times, we come to realize even more succinctly at our age that when all is said and done - but more importantly, all is done - that we all have a destiny beyond this place where we may have known each other by only a friendly wave and a smile but understood that our God knew us before we were us. And this is who we are.
