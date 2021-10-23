Although we seldom go to the theater to see movies, for many it is a frequent form of entertainment and it has been for more than a century.
Movies, or “moving pictures,” have been around in one form or another since the early 1900s, according to Wikipedia. Eventually, almost every town would have a theater.
I started thinking about this while helping the Bowdon Area Historical Society relocate some vintage seats that were once in Bowdon’s old movie theater. These seats, some old playbills, a black and white picture of the marquee, and the building that housed the theater are among the few remaining mementos of the movie house which ceased operation in the late 1950s or early 1960s.
Judy Rowell of the historical society said that they received a call a couple of years ago from a lady who asked if it was OK to take a picture of the building where the theater was located. “She said we were one of a few towns in Georgia where the actual building that housed theaters of the era was still standing.”
According to a history of the theater written by the late David Roop who, along with his wife Nelva, once owned it, a theater was in operation in Bowdon as early as 1925 and was a venue enjoyed by students at Bowdon College as well as the other townspeople.
Bowdon College operated from 1857 until 1936 as the state’s fifth chartered school of higher learning and was the first coeducational institution. Bowdon College was a forerunner of West Georgia College, which is now the University of West Georgia.
But back to the movies.
Roop’s history was written for the Bowdon Historic Preservation Commission as a part of a project to record histories of downtown businesses, with additional information from Jan Johnson. Roop said one of his first memories from his 76 years of living in Bowdon was the Palace Theater.
“We lived about 100 yards from town, on Johnson Avenue. This made it easy for me to hang around the ‘picture show.’ ”
The theater was located at the corner of West College Street and Johnson Avenue.
“Every Saturday, every one of my friends and I would go to the picture show as soon as it opened and stay until it was closed, or our parents got us!”
He did not remember if movies were shown during the week, but there were none on Sundays.
He said admission was 10 cents for adults and 5 cents for kids under 12, and the show included a double feature on Saturday, a Western and a detective/mystery show, a newsreel report, cartoons, and previews of coming attractions.
He recalled such show features as Tom Mix, Roy Rogers, Lash Larue, Gene Autry, Hop-a-long Cassidy, Bob Steel, Fuzzy Knight, St. John, Froggy, and many other memorable characters.
Roop said he did not remember who first opened the theater; the first owner he knew was a man by the name of Lynn Lovvorn. Roop said Mr. Lovvorn sold the theater in 1950 or 1951 to Senator Ebb Duncan who also owned three theaters in Carrollton. Mr. Duncan ran it (it was then named Playhouse Theater) for a few years before Roop bought it in 1954 or 1955. He changed the name to “The Palace Theater.”
Roop wrote that he went to Carrollton every Sunday morning to pick up movies from the Carrollton theaters. He charged 15 cents admission for adults and 10 cents for children and was open Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and weeknights.
Roop sold the theater in the late 1950s, after which it eventually closed.
While helping move the old seats, Tom Upchurch, interim president of the historical society, said he had fond memories of the theater. He said that as a student at Bowdon High School, he remembered that whole classes would walk up the street to the theater to see a movie. One he recalled in particular: “Ben Hur.” He may have watched Charlton Heston race those chariots while sitting in one of the old seats he helped move. He also said he “fell in love” with actress Jane Russell, but he didn’t remember from which movie.
According to a July 1955 playbill from the theater provided to me by Jim and Judy Rowell (along with a copy of Mr. Roop’s historical account), a Saturday Special Late Show at The Palace featured the Tennessee Valley Boys on stage in person (admission 25 cents and 50 cents), and one movie that month was “My Darling Clementine” staring Linda Darnell, Henry Fonda and Victor Mature.
I didn’t go to the “show” (as Momma called it) as a youngster, but I do remember getting to see “The Lone Ranger” and, I think, an onstage performance by Lash Larue, and the admission “price” may have been some Nehi bottle caps. But that was a long time ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.