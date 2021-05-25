Sunshine and I don’t get along. Well, leastwise when I am out in its direct rays — which is as little as possible.
I was reminded of that this morning when I was on my walking route — a series of sidewalks, cemetery paths, park lanes and rights-of-way which I fondly refer to as the “Bowdon belt.”
Even walking fairly early — I left the parking lot of Bowdon Baptist Church at 8:01 (the reason I know exactly the time is because I time my walks and measure the distance) — the sun was already heating up the morning, forcing me to take the most shady route I could find, even to cross the street when one side was shadier than the other. If I had my druthers, I would walk in the dark, but that is a bit risky for more reasons than one.
I also thought of my dislike for the sun over the weekend when from our camping spot along the river I observed boaters and fisher persons lathering themselves with suntan oils, lotions and sprays. Some donned hats, too.
That is a good and wise thing to do if your bare skin is exposed to the sun for any length of time (I even use it myself if I find myself with no other option to avoid the sun). But I don’t like the oils and lotions, especially if they get mixed with sweat and sand and grime. My hat is a constant companion, especially this time of year.
Obviously, I was never a beach person. Still not unless it is before sunrise and after sunset. I never saw an ocean beach until I was 17 or 18 years old because we couldn’t afford a trip to Panama City Beach. My only experience with sand and water was at Tanner’s Beach (now John Tanner Park, where there is a nice campground, by the way) which was right up the way from our house on the Mt. Zion Road when I was 5 or 6.
Even then it wasn’t the beach that excited me; it was the putt-putt golf, the paddle boats, the exhibit where water ran uphill and the little train ride through what I believe was called Story Book Land.
As much as I tried to stay out of the sun, I developed a small skin cancer about 30 years ago. Using skills and technology God gave him, the doctor removed it. It hasn’t come back, nor have there been any others, thank the Lord. But I do remember the doctor’s order: stay out of the sun, and if you have to be in it, cover up.
Well, I always try to do what the doctor says.
If you see me out mowing or doing other yard work, even if it is 90 degrees with matching humidity, I will have on long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and a big brimmed hat. I even turn up the collar of the shirt to be sure my neck is covered.
Needless to say, I get awfully hot but little to no direct sun exposure. And on top of that, it helps guard against mosquito and gnat bites.
On a cool day, there is nothing like sitting for a little while in the warm sun on the south side of a barn (with my hat on) with nothing to do and nothing serious to think about. And I like watching what the sun does to my four tomato plants and one cowhorn pepper plant and all the other growing things which sustain us, including shade trees which God gave us for several reasons, one being as a place to get out of the sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.