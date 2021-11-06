When Lady Julia was sitting on the kitchen floor the other day, putting new shelf liner in the cabinets under the sink, she asked if I was going to be around for a while. (I hope so, I thought to myself.)
I thought she was going to hand the job over to me, but still I said, “Yes, dear, what can I do to help?”
“You may have to help me up out of the floor when I am done,” she replied.
It turned out that I didn’t have to help her get up, but I knew what she was talking about. Had it been me down there, she, and maybe a neighbor, would have had to pull this old man up.
Getting up — or down — is one of the challenges of senior citizenship, especially when aching joints and muscles are further aggravated by operating a chainsaw, dragging limbs and stacking sawed up logs, or other yard work and around-the-house projects.
Recently I have even had to cease my regular walking sessions each week and instead crank up the stationary bicycle due to troublesome joints.
It gets to the point that I just want to stay for as long as I can in whatever position I have managed to obtain through grunts and groans, whether it be standing, sitting or lying down. Changing from either position to another becomes an exercise in improvising ways to get up or down, however ungraceful and awkward they might be.
Just getting out of bed ain’t what it used to be. I have to sorta roll myself over to the edge, untangle my legs and feet from the covers and lower them to the floor. Finally sitting up, I pause to steady myself and, using the nightstand for support, slowly achieve a semi-upright stance and gingerly amble to the shower where some semblance of normal mobility is restored by hot water warming my muscles and joints.
Even getting dressed has taken on new twists, literally. Putting on, or taking off, socks, for example, is a particular challenge. Not being able to bend over nearly as far as I once could, I have to grab my ankle and pull my leg up as best I can into a somewhat crossed position over the other leg before I can position the sock over my big toe and then maneuver it over the others.
Pushing back and getting up from the dining table has always been a problem since I usually always like what is put on my plate, eat every morsel of it, and sit contemplating another helping or two. But now, though my appetite hasn’t aged, when I try to get up, I have to hold on to the edge of the table, push hard and rock back and forth a couple of times to generate a little upward momentum, especially if I have been sitting too long. It’s the same when getting up from my favorite reading chair.
I didn’t really think about it too much until recent years, but getting older also affects the kind of vehicle I drive. Our present car, a small SUV, seems to be about the right fit for my advanced age when it comes to getting in and out of it. I didn’t really pay much attention to it when I bought it, but my truck has a little step rail which helps us mount to the seat.
Though sometimes comical and sometimes uncomfortable as these symptoms of aging may be for me, I remain thankful for my lot, because it could be worse. For many it is. My prayer is for all us seniors as we traverse this path of our lives.
