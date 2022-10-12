I have been a fan of Pavement for nearly twenty years after having bought their debut album, 1992’s “Slanted and Enchanted” some time between 1993 and 1994. Many of my friends were already well aware of their off-kilter, low-fidelity sound and its charming and hooky track list. Opening song, “Summer Babe (Winter Version)” has a shambling groove courtesy of original drummer and recording engineer Gary Young as well as the guitar interplay of Stephen Malkmus and Scott Kannberg, each respectively listed on the credits under the pseudonyms “S.M.” and “Spiral Stairs”. The rattly production courtesy of Young sounds like a home recording, and it essentially is one, as it was made by the trio during the winter breaks from college in December 1990 and January of 1991. One song, “Here”, was recorded in Brooklyn, New York at South Makepeace Studio, while the remainder of the album’s 13 songs were recorded in Young’s studio, Louder Than You Think, in Stockton, California. These recordings were eventually released in April of 1992 to wide critical acclaim in the music press.

Now that the record is over thirty years old, it has gone on to become a touchstone of the early 90’s. Listed in numerous publications and books as an important work, it amusingly doesn’t sound like a band taking itself seriously, especially in the songs’ lyrics. Many of them are absurdly humorous but strikingly memorable. Malkmus handles the lead vocals, and his delivery is a stylistic signpost to other 90’s acts for its nonchalance. He never sounds serious, but his deadpan style echoes forebears such as Lou Reed and Ian Hunter, whether he actually listened to them or not. He also has moments of excitable glee that come nearly unannounced, the mania so unrestrained that it sounds both compelling and startling. This is most evident on “No Life Singed Her”, a rowdy work out with an expletive-laden introduction to each verse that seems completely juxtaposed to the remainder of its lyrics.

